Best Hip-Hop Venue 

What makes Complex stand out from other hip-hop venues is its, well, complexity. Not one to shy away from controversary, the venue has hosted some of the hottest (and most problematic) talents in the genre today (North Carolina's DaBaby), while simultaneously being the venue-of-choice for old-school, established artists like Snoop Dogg and Big Daddy Kane. At the same time, it also serves as an art gallery and social space, hosting silent dance parties, drink and paint sessions (Which they call "Trap and Paint,") and beginning to become patrons of street artists who rarely find walls indoors willing to show their work. The versatility that Complex Oakland is just now beginning to show marks a new era in Oakland arts and music now.