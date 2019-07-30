Tilden Regional Park and the adjacent Tilden Nature Area is one of the most beautiful urban parks in California and therefore in the country. With more than 2,000 acres, its best hike is perhaps the Rotary Peace Grove Loop via the Laurel Canyon and Wildcat Peak Trails. Beginning at the Little Farm, the trail winds up into the woods. After crossing a creek, you climb a tough switchback up a steep ravine. After another uphill climb through the forest, you will finally come to a clearer area and a grove of trees with a Berkeley Rotary Club memorial. The trees get thinner and you suddenly summit the huge hill, and come across a large stone circle. There, the reward for your effort is an incredible 360-degree view of the park. Head down the other side of the peak, which takes you back to the nature center at dusk, and you'll probably see several bunnies on the path as the sun sets. They are arguably the best part.