Best Graphic Journal 

When publisher Mike Nicholls began publishing Umber in the fall of 2017, it's hard to believe that he was already aware that he was doing something that would become historic. "I want you to feel the tooth of the paper, like skin," he told the East Bay Express in 2017. "To experience Umber is to hold it in your hands." Now the annual publication is one of the most sought after rare-prints in The Bay Area. His Umber #2 issue, with the theme of relationships, has sold out, and pre-orders for his music issue, out in July, have been unprecedented. From the choice of paper and font, to the choice of writers and themes: Umber is quality all-around, and a future artifact.