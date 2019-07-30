Best Gift for a Dapper Dad 

Father + Son Matching Bowtie Set at Mischief

3908 MacArthur Blvd., Oakland, 510-646-0453, ShopMischief.com.

Perfect for a wedding, birthday, graduation, Easter, or an Afropunk festival, a Father + Son matching bowtie set at Mischief is a delightful gift no matter the occasion. The bowties are made locally in Oakland by designer Rashima Sonson. They come in a bright African batik print, and each is one-of-a-kind. The father's bowtie is freestyle, meaning untied, and comes with step-by-step instructions on how to tie it, while the son's bowtie is pre-tied and closes with velcro. The son's bowtie should fit a child up to about six years of age, while the adult version will fit a neck of 12 to 18 inches in circumference. The bowties sell for $45 for the set. Sure to delight any dapper dad grooming his son in dapperness, they pair well with freshly shined shoes, a warm smile, and a beautiful Oakland afternoon.

