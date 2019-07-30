Best Gallery for People Under 30 

Classic Cars West

Classic Cars West, 411 26th St., Oakland, 510-922-1319, ClassicCarsWest.com

Almost as if from under the cloak of darkness, the underground has emerged in a most unlikely place: The beer garden at Classic Cars West. In April it presented the Oaklash Drag Festival and the experimental video art of Leneya Billingsly's haunting How To Train Your Demons. In May, it hosted Freak Comix's one-year anniversary. June brought The Punks, Thugs, and Vandals show featuring underground street artists Old Crow, Dead-eyes, Ciao Bella, and Terms. In July, the gallery partnered with Burger Boogaloo for a "Tokyo Night." And in the coming months, a burlesque review and several other provocative artists are already on the roster. Most of the events are free and wrap up with enough time to run the streets.

