Best Friday Coffee Prices 

There are plenty of things to love about Bicycle Coffee. There's the fact that they do all their deliveries using bicycle trailers as a more environmentally friendly alternative to cars or trucks. Then there's the fact that their coffee is delicious, as are their baked goods, such as pretzel croissants and kouign amanns. You'll also find a range of drinks like kombucha on tap, CBD cold brew, and hibiscus maté to round out the selection. And in an era of skyrocketing coffee prices, Bicycle Coffee is reasonably priced compared to all its competition. But that's especially true on Fridays, when drip coffee is free for all, all day long — no strings attached. Come in and grab a cup to help you get through the end of the work week.