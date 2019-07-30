You searched for:

Best Free Lunch and Harm Reduction Program 

West Oakland Punks With Lunch

West Oakland, multiple locations, 510-761-9795, PunksWithLunch.org

Established in 2015 by Alejandra del Pinal, West Oakland Punks with Lunch is a nonprofit, nonreligious, apolitical, DIY non-profit organization that meets every Sunday to help out their unhoused neighbors in West Oakland. Volunteers make about 150 bagged lunches, then distribute them along with necessary supplies like clean needles, drug test kits, narcan, condoms, laundry detergent, clean underwear, tarps, and dog food. The organization is dedicated not only to providing basic necessities, but also to destigmatizing poverty and drug use by forging connections with the people around them. You don't have to be a punk to volunteer with Punks With Lunch — just bring your compassion and desire to help out.

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)

