Best Free Entertainment 

What makes a city a city? That's a simple one. Live music in public spaces. We all know that Oakland has plenty of buskers and street performers ready to perform for audiences at a moment's notice. Thankfully, Oakland is busker friendly. Now, going a step further, free live entertainment is getting curated throughout Downtown via AMP Oakland. These shows are found in public plazas and private lobbies on various days during lunchtime. This type of commitment to live public music is exactly what helps keep a creative community healthy. There's nothing quite like walking down the street and stumbling upon an unexpected live show when you were just going to get your haircut. Of course, if you're the type of person that wants to plan your public free shows, they are listed on AMP's website. There's a lot of shows to check out. Musicians looking to entertain, only need contact AMP. Or for anyone that owns a space that needs live music, they can contact AMP as well.