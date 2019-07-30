Best Decadent Cheesecake 

The online menu for Caffè Chiave doesn't even mention its cheesecake, but the dessert alone is reason enough by itself to visit this Piedmont Avenue cafe. One piece for $5.50 comes in a couple different flavors including classic New York, Turtle dove, and luxurious caramel fudge. All cheesecakes are a blessing, but this one sticks with you. Each piece is tall and hearty, with a perfectly done crust and generous amount of filling. Even cheesecake traditionalists should be encouraged to go for the Turtle Dove if it is available. There's an amazing layer of caramel over the top that goes perfectly with the tart cream cheese center and crumbly crust underneath. Take our word for it; this is food with the power to sooth a crying 17-year-old girl in the middle of the night.