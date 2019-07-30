Best Creole and Cajun Food 

New Orleans has some of the best food of any city around, and once you try it, it's hard to stop eating it, like Persephone's pomegranate. Luckily there is recourse for Bay Area residents feeling deprived of Cajun and Creole fare: Angeline's Louisiana Kitchen. Angeline's offers all your New Orleans staples from gumbo, to jambalaya, to beignets. The hush puppies, a guilty pleasure, are particularly outstanding. Aside from the food, Angeline's also provides a warm and comforting atmosphere that makes you think rightly of Southern hospitality, including New Orleansesque touches such as Mardigras masks, pictures of the French Quarter, and jazz music. Even those who have never been to Louisiana will find themselves longing for a visit to the Pelican State.