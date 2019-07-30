Best Comic Book Events 

There are a few cool comic book shops in The Bay Area, but which one has a Green Lantern push-pin done in the style of the Run The Jewels logo? Only Cape and Cowl. The Downtown Oakland comic shop has successfully removed the "nerd" stigma from the genre by turning to the streets and DIY culture as inspiration. The store turns into a midnight party space for early releases of big titles, hosts themed costume parties, and invites insiders from the industry, like original Star Wars Designer Colin Cantwell, to share some of the more esoteric points of their craft, while hosting book-clubs year round. All this makes Cape and Cowl the place to be for your 2D.