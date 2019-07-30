Best Cocktail Splurge 

For an Indian-inspired cocktail, look no further than East Bay Spice Company. The Punjabi By Nature, made with Glasshouse "Trade Winds" garam masala brandy, automatic sea gin, cucumber shrub, and lime, is light and refreshing with a hint of warm, toasty spice — one of the best cocktails we've tried this year. The Golden State Curry, meanwhile, incorporates aquavit, cachaca, Singani 63, creme de cacao, and coconut curry for a richly flavored, slightly creamy treat. If you find yourself working up an appetite in between cocktails, snacks like the tikka masala flatbread are ideal for sharing. Though it's only steps away from the UC Berkeley campus, this isn't your typical college bar. The ambiance is intimate and inviting, making it perfect for a date night — or on warm nights, sit outside at the sidewalk tables.