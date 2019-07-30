You searched for:

  • [X]2019
  • [X]Restaurants & Bars
Start over

Search for…

Narrow Search

Other Searches

Best Cocktail Splurge 

East Bay Spice Company

2134 Oxford St., Berkeley, EastBaySpiceCompany.com

For an Indian-inspired cocktail, look no further than East Bay Spice Company. The Punjabi By Nature, made with Glasshouse "Trade Winds" garam masala brandy, automatic sea gin, cucumber shrub, and lime, is light and refreshing with a hint of warm, toasty spice — one of the best cocktails we've tried this year. The Golden State Curry, meanwhile, incorporates aquavit, cachaca, Singani 63, creme de cacao, and coconut curry for a richly flavored, slightly creamy treat. If you find yourself working up an appetite in between cocktails, snacks like the tikka masala flatbread are ideal for sharing. Though it's only steps away from the UC Berkeley campus, this isn't your typical college bar. The ambiance is intimate and inviting, making it perfect for a date night — or on warm nights, sit outside at the sidewalk tables.

Email
Print
  |  
(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Jul 24, 2019
Jul 17, 2019
Jul 10, 2019

Jul 3, 2019
Jun 26, 2019
Jun 19, 2019
More Issues

© 2019 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation