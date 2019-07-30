Best Center for Youth Activism 

Hip-Hop For Change

Hip-Hop For Change, 517 55th St., Oakland, 510-319-9929, HipHopForChange.org

Though now largely forgotten, hip-hop was once strictly a vehicle for local, social change. The earliest incarnation of the form can be found in truces established by New York street gangs in the early 1980s as a remedy for the violence they saw in the streets. The founding member of the world-renowned Zulu Nation, Afrika Bambaataa, is a former gang warlord who found salvation and purpose through hip-hop, which he transformed into street activism. Oakland's Hip-Hop For Change brings this legacy into the 21st Century by re-inserting education, empowerment, and efficacy in the free music concerts it hosts, the classes it offers, and the young activists it has helped mobilize on the Oakland streets. Hip-hop, and you don't stop. Word up.

