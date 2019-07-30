Best Cannabis Sativa 

When looking for the best sativas, you want something that's a bit of a pick-me-up without being too jittery. Super Lemon Haze, this year's top sativa, is not a pure panic attack weed by any means, it just makes everything taste better and more upbeat. For many years early in the 2010s, Jack Frost reigned supreme — getting much-deserved recognition in the East Bay Express seemingly every year for being the best pot in town. But in the middle of the decade, a new contender emerged from a local startup delivery service named C.R.A.F.T. Nestled among its menu of absolute heaters was a Super Lemon Haze phenotype that would go on to be described as the best in America. Why? The seeds came from the batch of SLH that won the Cannabis Cup in Amsterdam a decade ago. While Greenhouse Seed Company was collecting trophies, C.R.A.F.T. was scooping up SLH packs, which it used to find a winner in its old greenhouse. The smell is not complex, similar to an extra tart lemon zest.