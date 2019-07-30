Best Cannabis Indica 

Ziablo, IC Collective

Oakland, ICCollective.net

While Ziablo is not a drowsy indica, traditionally what some might consider the "best" kind, we bet it'll be one of the best times you've had relaxing in a while. IC Collective is most famous for its cup-winning blends and renditions of the legendary Chemdog, the fabled strain discovered at a Grateful Dead show in the early 1990s, today we want to give it proper recognition for its newest gift to Shakedown Street. IC Collective is growing some of the best Zkittlez indoors anywhere. To create Ziablo, it paired a Diablo OG female with a dad made from Blueberry Headband x Sour Chem, then crossed a male from that project with Zkittlez. It's certainly on the top shelf at any dispensary in the galaxy, but it's worth every penny of compensation to these amazing cultivators growing real craft flowers in a market loaded with middle-tier product. When you open the jar you'll get hit with a combination of fuel and candy aromas that's well beyond unique.

Email
Print
  |  
(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Jul 24, 2019
Jul 17, 2019
Jul 10, 2019

Jul 3, 2019
Jun 26, 2019
Jun 19, 2019
More Issues

© 2019 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation