Best Cannabis Dispensary 

For 20 years, Berkeley Patients Group has provided the East Bay with some of the finest cannabis in the world, first and still for the patients who use cannabis to improve their quality of life, and now for the wider community of adults looking to use marijuana responsibly. This is far from a participation award for the dispensary's battles with the federal government, the social justice causes it has backed, or the fact that Berkeley changed Halloween to BPG day. BPG continues to have some of the best products available anywhere, largely because a lot of the best stuff out there on the market is from the few survivors who were able to transition over from the medical cannabis industry to the adult-use market. BPG has maintained relationships with those folks for decades now, and you can see the results on its menu. And there is something for every tax bracket, too, whether it's the compassion program for folks who need the most help or a top shelf product competitive with any jar of weed in California.