Best Cannabis Delivery 

It's tough to point to any business that had a bigger impact than C.R.A.F.T. on the way we look at cannabis delivery services in the East Bay. A decade ago, delivery services still felt a bit sketchy. Then C.R.A.F.T. entered the picture, with some of the best weed in town. Early rockstar cuts like Super Lemon Haze and Blueberry OG convinced us that we had to order delivery weed because there was no other way besides the rare annual cannabis cup to get our hands on the good stuff. Modern strains like Cherry Punch, Sour Girl, and Dimepiece continue to give consumers something special you won't find on local store shelves. This all may sound ultra boutique, but C.R.A.F.T. has crazy deals too. Since it grows much of its menu, every now and then you'll find something nuts on the daily list of specials. It also stocks many of the best other cultivators in the state.