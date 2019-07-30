Best Cannabis Concentrate 

For those who might want to try something with a bit more kick than flower, the East Bay is one of the best places in the world you could find yourself. Over the past decade, a small circle of longtime NorCal concentrate extractors has upped its game to the point that can hold its own with product from the hills of Mendocino and Humboldt. One of the biggest names in that circle — and current World Champ by Emerald Cup standards — is Field Extracts. We like the terpene-loaded Zmoothie #5, available at several Bay Area dispensaries and delivery services. No Blowtorch? No Worries. Field has a lineup of disposable vape pens! And don't worry if you can't get your hands on the Zmoothie, in the truest sense of the phrase, anything from Field is world-class. Collaborations with Str8organics and Tarhill are particularly fantastic standouts, but had we picked one of those it would have been like telling you to chase unicorns. They go fast when they're around.