Best Cannabis Concentrate 

Field Extracts, Zmoothie #5

click to flip through (2) gs_zombie.jpg
 
Field.la

For those who might want to try something with a bit more kick than flower, the East Bay is one of the best places in the world you could find yourself. Over the past decade, a small circle of longtime NorCal concentrate extractors has upped its game to the point that can hold its own with product from the hills of Mendocino and Humboldt. One of the biggest names in that circle — and current World Champ by Emerald Cup standards — is Field Extracts. We like the terpene-loaded Zmoothie #5, available at several Bay Area dispensaries and delivery services. No Blowtorch? No Worries. Field has a lineup of disposable vape pens! And don't worry if you can't get your hands on the Zmoothie, in the truest sense of the phrase, anything from Field is world-class. Collaborations with Str8organics and Tarhill are particularly fantastic standouts, but had we picked one of those it would have been like telling you to chase unicorns. They go fast when they're around.

Email
Print
  |  
(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Jul 24, 2019
Jul 17, 2019
Jul 10, 2019

Jul 3, 2019
Jun 26, 2019
Jun 19, 2019
More Issues

© 2019 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation