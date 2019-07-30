Best Bargain Bookstore 

Half Price Books

2036 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley, 510-526-6080, HPB.com

The name may say Half Price, but one can come out of here at any time with a handful of books for only $3 each. The selection is always wide enough to yield something interesting, and the staff is friendly and accommodating. Signing up for the email list is a wise move because the store frequently sends coupons on already-inexpensive books. It also accepts books you want to sell if you are not looking for something yourself. If you are strolling through downtown Berkeley, the chances are that Half Price Books will be open for you to browse; it is open until 11 p.m. every day but Sunday, when it is open until 10 p.m. In addition to books, the store also sells CDs, journals, gifts, and more — all at a low price. What could be better than that?

