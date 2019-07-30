You searched for:

Best $5.50 Salty Snack 

Jianbing from Tian Jin

click to enlarge rb_tianjin-70-2d4550795056a36_2d455571-5056-a36f-2318684ed4e46502.jpg
989 Franklin St., Oakland, 510-459-6265

When you're wandering around Chinatown and want a hot, filling snack you can eat with one hand, look no further than Tian Jin. The window-service shop sells only a few items, but you'll want to opt for the jianbing, or salty crepe. It consists of two Chinese donuts slathered with a spicy-sweet soy sauce with pickled veggies, then wrapped in a sesame and scallion-studded thin layer of egg. The portion size is big enough for two as a snack, or one as a meal. Wrap the jianbing in a piece of butcher paper and eat. Add a hot, housemade soy milk or a salty, smoky marinated tea egg to round out snacktime.

