Best $5.50 Salty Snack 

When you're wandering around Chinatown and want a hot, filling snack you can eat with one hand, look no further than Tian Jin. The window-service shop sells only a few items, but you'll want to opt for the jianbing, or salty crepe. It consists of two Chinese donuts slathered with a spicy-sweet soy sauce with pickled veggies, then wrapped in a sesame and scallion-studded thin layer of egg. The portion size is big enough for two as a snack, or one as a meal. Wrap the jianbing in a piece of butcher paper and eat. Add a hot, housemade soy milk or a salty, smoky marinated tea egg to round out snacktime.