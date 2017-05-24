May 24, 2017 News & Opinion » News

Berkeley To Consider Banning Plastic Straws 

By
Email
Print
Berkeley residents already paying a little more for their soda-taxed beverages may soon have to enjoy their drinks without the aid of an environmental menace: the plastic straw.

On Tuesday, Berkeley city council will consider the creation of an ordinance to ban the use of plastic straws in bars, restaurants, and coffee shops.

Councilmembers Susan Wengraf, Sophie Hahn, and Ben Bartlett wrote the proposal, which noted that Americans use an estimated 500 million straws every day. It described plastic straws as “the poster child for single-use plastic,” arguing that they are rarely required to enjoy a beverage.

The movement to eliminate plastic straws is gaining momentum across California. Activists in San Diego and Santa Monica have campaigned to ban them in their cities. Santa Cruz-based The Last Plastic Straw has mapped California businesses that have pledged to eliminate straws. Meanwhile, campaigners in Huntington Beach have begun Straw Free to encourages people to ditch straws.

If the ordinance is enacted, Berkeley would be one of the first cities in the state to ban plastic straws.

The use of straws has become ubiquitous across the country since the 1960s, when fast-food restaurants started to replace disposable paper packaging with plastic.

Council will ask the Community Environmental Advisory and the Zero Waste commissions to reach out to local business owners, store managers, and other stakeholders for input on providing compostable or reusable alternatives to plastic straws, such as paper and bamboo.

Plastic pollution is a major cause of environmental damage worldwide. Councilmembers note that, in addition to polluting waterways, oceans and beaches, straws can suffocate and kill marine wildlife. The dangers of straws to sea animals is clear in a viral video which has recently resurfaced. The video, which has garnered over 11 million views, shows researches removing a 12cm straw from the turtle’s nose.


There are health concerns, too. Most straws are made from polypropylene, a petroleum-based plastic, and contain Bispenol A, often referred to as BPA, a hormone-disrupting chemical. While the Food and Drug Administration has said that BPA is safe at low levels, limiting exposure is recommended.

If passed, a plastic-straw ban would not be the first ordinance in Berkeley aimed at reducing plastic pollution. In January 2013, Berkeley banned the use of plastic shopping bags, as part of the city’s commitment to a Zero Waste Goal by 2020.


Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More News »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Readers also liked…

Latest in News

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

News Blogs

Parents, Teachers, and Students at Oakland Charter School Accuse Leadership of Mismanagement

Seven Days - May 24, 10:41 AM

Parents, Teachers, and Students at Oakland Charter School Accuse Leadership of Mismanagement

BART Police Accused of Illegally Collecting Private Cell Phone Data and Tracking Riders Through App

Seven Days - May 22, 1:06 PM

BART Police Accused of Illegally Collecting Private Cell Phone Data and Tracking Riders Through App

Former Tennis Pro Says East Bay Landlord Michael Marr Was Major Player in Scheme to Rig Foreclosure Auctions

Seven Days - May 19, 1:18 PM

Former Tennis Pro Says East Bay Landlord Michael Marr Was Major Player in Scheme to Rig Foreclosure Auctions

Trial Begins for East Bay Landlord Accused of Rigging Foreclosure Auctions

Seven Days - May 15, 7:03 PM

Trial Begins for East Bay Landlord Accused of Rigging Foreclosure Auctions

Town Business: Landlords Defeat Bill to Preserve Oakland's SROs and Mayor Schaaf Will 'Set Aside' Soda Tax Revenue

Seven Days - May 15, 7:13 AM

Town Business: Landlords Defeat Bill to Preserve Oakland's SROs and Mayor Schaaf Will 'Set Aside' Soda Tax Revenue

More from the Blogs

Special Reports

Holiday Guide 2016

A guide to this holiday season's gifts, outings, eats, and more.

By Luke Tsai, Jody Colley, Darwin BondGraham, Lou Fancher, Sarah Burke, Nick Miller, Eda Yu, Winston Cho, H. Graph Massara, Pilar Reyes, Shajia Abidi and Ngaio Bealum

Taste, Fall 2016

Everything you need to know about dining in and out in the East Bay.

By Thien Pham, Luke Tsai, Cynthia Salaysay, Nick Miller, Jasmine Guillory, Eda Yu and Pilar Reyes

Recent Issues

May 17, 2017
May 10, 2017
May 3, 2017

Apr 26, 2017
Apr 19, 2017
Apr 12, 2017
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2017

OTHER YEARS

© 2017 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation