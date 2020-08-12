A's bench coach's Nazi salute 

A's bench coach Ryan Christenson was seen raising his right arm in what looked like a Nazi salute following the team's sixth straight win on Thursday afternoon, CBS Sports reports. Christenson apologized and explained afterward that he was attempting to create social distancing by modifying a celebratory elbow bump... Oakland schools are set to begin instruction on Monday, but teachers and the school district remain in labor negotiations, as of Friday afternoon, over distance-learning issues, the East Bay Times reports... State legislation that would ban the use of tear gas and rubber bullets by police cleared the state Senate Public Safety Committee, the East Bay Times reports. Last week, a federal judge placed an injunction on OPD's use of tear gas, rubber bullets and other types of crowd-control devices... Activists and friends of Steven Taylor, the 33-year-old Black man killed by San Leandro police last April, plan to rally in front of Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley's office on Friday to protest her office's history of not charging local police officers, KTVU reports. It's also notable that San Leandro officials still have not released the names of the two officers involved in the shooting. The city claims the officers have received violent threats following the incident... Chinatown StreetFest Fridays in Oakland begins today. To accommodate social distancing while promoting residents to help local businesses and order take-out, 9th Street between Franklin and Webster Streets will be closed from 4–8pm each Friday this month, the East Bay Times reports... Laney College's football team is getting loads of national attention after the championship squad was featured on the fifth season of the Netflix documentary series, Last Chance U, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.