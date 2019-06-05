A Selective List to Outdoor Dining & Drinking 

click to enlarge Photo by Lori Eanes

Lost & Found Bar.

This list is as comprehensive as possible, but there are undoubtedly some restaurants and cafes that we've missed. Please send updates via email, or via postal mail to Outdoor Dining, c/o Katherine Hamilton, East Bay Express, 318 Harrison St., Suite 302, Oakland, CA 94607.

Alameda

Abigail's Café Moroccan; lunch and dinner. Seating for 16-18 in front of the restaurant, with a view of the Bay. 1132 Ballena Blvd., 510-523-5500, AbigailsAlameda.com

Alameda Grill American/Korean; lunch. Seating for seven outside shaded by an awning and umbrella. 1520 Park St. 510-523-1700, alamedagrill.com

American Oak American/French; dinner. Six tables under an awning with heat lamps. 2319 Santa Clara Ave., 510-521-5862, AmericanOakAlameda.com

Asena California/Mediterranean; lunch and dinner; full bar. About 20 tables on a side patio with flowers. 2508 Santa Clara Ave., 510-521-4100, AsenaRestaurant.com

The Beanery Cafe; breakfast and lunch. Four dog-friendly sidewalk tables with umbrellas. 1650 Park St., 510-521-8800

Blue Dot Cafe and Coffee Bar Cafe; breakfast and lunch. Five sidewalk tables. 1910 Encinal Ave., 510-523-2583, BlueDotCafeandCoffeeBar.com

Bowl'd BBQ Korean; lunch and dinner; full bar. Sidewalk seating for 24 shaded by awning, and heated. 2201 #D, S Shore Center, 510-263-8717, BowldBBQ.com

Café Jolie Cafe; breakfast and brunch; beer and wine. Enclosed patio with four tables and umbrellas.1500 Webster Ave., 510-523-4500

C'era Una Volta Italian/wine bar; brunch, lunch, and dinner. Dog-friendly patio with umbrellas, potted plants, heat lamps, occasional live music, and space for 20. 1332 Park St., 510-769-4828, CeraUnaVolta.us

Chipotle Mexican Grill Mexican; lunch and dinner. Semi-enclosed patio with seven tables, umbrellas, and heat lamps. 2314 South Shore Center Dr., 510-337-1592, Chipotle.com

Dragon Rouge Vietnamese; lunch and dinner; full bar. Expansive patio with umbrellas, a view of the Park Street Bridge, and seating for 100. 2337 Blanding Ave., 510-521-1800, DragonRougeRestaurant.com

Faction Brewing Co. Brewery. Patio seats 60 with bay views. 2501 Monarch St., 510-523-2739, FactionBrewing.com

Habanas Cuban Cuisine Cuban; lunch and dinner; full bar. Partially covered patio seats 16. 1518 Park St., 510-521-0130, HabanasAlameda.com

Jim's on the Course American; breakfast and lunch. Dog-friendly courtyard with umbrellas and 15 tables. 1 Club House Memorial Rd., 510-337-9950

Julie's Coffee & Tea Garden Cafe; lunch and dinner; beer and wine. Patio with benches, shrubbery, and a heat lamp. 1223 Park St., 510-865-2385, JuliesTea.com

La Penca Azul Mexican; breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Covered patio seating 25; 1440 Park St., 510-769-9110, LaPencaAzul.com

Linguini's Restaurant Italian; lunch and dinner, beer and wine. Small sidewalk patio, partially covered. 1508 Park St., 510-521-2141, LinguinisRestaurant.com

Little House Café New American; breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner. Small patio with umbrellas. 2300 Blanding Ave., 510-864-4044, LittleHouseCafe.com

Mama Papa Lithuania Lithuanian; lunch and dinner; dog friendly beer garden in back with seating for 20. 1241 Park St., 510-522-4100, MamaPapaLithuania.com

McGee's New America; lunch and dinner; full bar. Six tables on the small patio, with smoking allowed. 1645 Park St., 510-522-3470, McGeesBarandGrill.com

Monkey King at the Brewery Asian/American; lunch and dinner. Seating for 24-30 on patio. 1708 Park St., 510-522-8886, MonkeyKingToGo.com

Monkey Thai Thai; lunch and dinner. Shaded seating in front of the restaurant that accommodates 15. 1930 Main St., 510-814-3799, MonkeyThai.com

Mosley's Café Café; breakfast and lunch. Small seating space seats 12 with bay and marina views; 2099 Grand St., 510-263-8363, MosleysCafe.com

Neptunes American; breakfast, lunch, and brunch; beer and cocktails. Shaded tables that seat nine. Large patio seating area for 24. 630 Central Ave., 510-263-9438, NeptunesAlameda.com

Otaez Mexican; breakfast, lunch, and dinner; full bar. Tiled patio in front with eight tables and umbrellas. 1619 Webster St., 510-521-9090, OtaezRestaurant.com

Pappo California cuisine/Mediterranean; brunch, lunch, and dinner. Small covered patio seating eight. 2320 Central Ave., 510-337-9100, PappoRestaurant.com

Pier 29 Seafood/Steakhouse; breakfast, lunch, and dinner; full bar. Shaded deck with marina views. 1148 Ballena Blvd., 510-865-5088.

Project Burger American; lunch and dinner. Seating for 20 at small tables. 2319 Central Ave., 510-865-3032.

Q's Halal Afghan and Mediterranean; lunch and dinner. Seating on the street for 15. 2306 Central Ave., 510-227-5870, QHalal.com

Scolari's Good Eats American/Italian; lunch and dinner. Five small sidewalk tables. 1303 Park St., 510-521-2400

Scolari's at the Point American; lunch and dinner; 200 seats outside with views of San Francisco and the Bay. 2301 Monarch St. 510-521-3287, ScolarisGoodEats.com

Speisekammer German; lunch and dinner; full bar. Umbrella-shaded beer garden with picnic tables and seating for 60. 2424 Lincoln Ave., 510-522-1300, Speisekammer.com

The Star on Park Pizzeria; lunch and dinner; full bar. seating in front for 30, 1400 Park St., 510-832-7827, TheStarOnPark.com

Sumiko Vietnamese; lunch and dinner. Small sidewalk patio with umbrellas. 1118 Lincoln Ave., 510-337-1262.

Sushi House Japanese; lunch and dinner. Glass-enclosed patio seating 53. 2375 Shoreline Dr., 510-865-0999, E-SushiHouse.com

Tomatina Italian; lunch and dinner; beer and wine. Rear patio with seven umbrella-shaded tables. 1338 Park St., 510-521-1000, Tomatina.com

Trabocco Italian; lunch and dinner; full bar. Covered patio seating 56. 2213 South Shore Center, 510-521-1152, Trabocco.com

Tucker's Ice Cream Dessert/cafe; lunch, dinner, and late-night. Rear patio seating 25. 1349 Park St., 510-522-4960. TuckersIceCream.com

Waterfront Deli Sandwiches; lunch. Seating for 25 plus. 1070 Marina Village Pkwy., 510-769-0240, WaterfrontDeli.com

Wescafe Cafe; breakfast and lunch. Four tables in front with umbrellas and an awning. 1518 Webster St., 510-522-7200, TheWescafe.com

Wine + Waffles European; appetizers, dinner; wine and beer. Seating for 10 out front. 1505 Park St., 510-523-2301, WineAndWaffles.com

Albany

Cafe Eugene New American; brunch, lunch, and dinner; beer and wine. Patio with four tables and umbrellas. 1181 Solano Ave., 510-647-9999, CafeEugene.com