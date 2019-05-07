Three. Day. Weekend. The thought fills one’s heart with joy! Don’t spend your precious time driving to faraway destinations this Memorial Day Weekend (May 27, 2019), instead, we invite you to enjoy your glorious, extended weekend on The Island — Alameda.
Get a jump on the weekend Friday night – and wake up to the sound of water and waves. Book your accommodations at the Coral Reef or Hampton Inns and Suites for a totally immersive Alameda Island experience.
Bring your bike, SUP, kayak, sailboard or skateboard, or just a good pair of walking shoes — and don’t forget your appetite. We’ve made it easy for you. Here’s the big list of all things Alameda for this Memorial Day Weekend.
Ok, time’s a wasting — let’s get started!
SATURDAY, DAY 1
Fresh or Fast, Alameda’s Got Fabulous Food.
From haute cuisine to down-home made; organic to indulgent, there’s an eatery for every taste. Here’s the best places (and Hipster Finds) to get your grinds on in Alameda over the Memorial Day Weekend.
DOWNTOWN
Breakfast
Ole’s Waffle Shop — Authentic old school breakfast joint with legendary waffles. 1507 Park St., 510-522-8108
Coffee
The Local — Where those in know go for their Joe. 1333 Park St., 510-523-2116
Lunch
Marley G’s — Pizza, Philly cheese steaks, and other gooey deliciousness (calories that happen on The Island, stay on The Island). 1330 Park St., 510-227-5521
Dinner
Pappo — Exquisite dishes in a sublime environment (get dressed up and do it right, e.g. kind of fancy pants). 2320 Central Ave., 510-337-9100
If you can’t get seated at Pappo’s, try Asena — 2508 Santa Clara Ave., 510-521-4100
Sweet Treats
Crispian Bakery — 1700 Part St., #120, 510-239-4751
Brunch
Homeskillet — 1363 Park St., 510-769-4616
Water Views
Dragon Rouge — 2337 Blanding Ave., 510-521-1800
Late Night Snacks
La Penca Azul — 1440 Park St., 510-769-9110
Hipster Find
Town Tavern — Ride your fabulous fixie to Downtown’s hipster find. Man bun not required — but how will we recognize you? 1437 Park St., 510-523-1041
Little House Cafe — It’s a cute little house acting like a cafe, and doing it well. Open 7 days a week. 2300 Blanding Ave., 510-864-4044
ALAMEDA POINT & ESTUARY
Water View Dining
Rock Wall Wine Company — Genteele wine tasting with spectacular views. Bring the whole neighborhood. 2301 Monarch St., 510-522-5700
Scolari’s at the Point — 2301 Monarch St., 510-521-3287
Mosley’s Cafe — 2099 Grand Ave., 510-263-8363
click to enlarge
The Webster Street Farmer’s Market.
WEST END
Breakfast
1400 Bar & Grill — Locals have loved this building since 1883. Be like a local. 1400 Webster St., 510-263-9651
Lunch
Calafia Taqueria — Tacos, the other food group. Muy authentico! 1445 Webster St., 510-522-2996
Dinner
Phnom Phen House — Sublime Southeast Asian cuisine with phen-omenal service. 1514 Webster St., 510-893-3825
Brunch
Neptunes — 630 Central Ave., 510-263-9438
Sweet Treats
Cookiebar Creamery — 647 Central Ave., 510-521-1544
Water View Dining
Pasta Pelican — 2455 Mariner Square Drive, 510-864-7427
Late Night Snacks
Fireside Lounge — 1453 Webster St., 510-864-1244
HISTORIC STATIONS
Breakfast
Marti’s Place — Straight up, “American” breakfast served with a smile. 1905 Encinal Ave., 510-521-4600
Coffee
Cafe Au Lait — The namesake beverage, best served with a fresh croissant, confiture, and a side of Edith Piaf. 3215 Encinal Ave., 510-8647672
Feel Good Bakery — 3215 Encinal Ave., 510-864-2733
Late Night Snacks
Bowl’d BBQ — 2201D S. Shore Center Drive, 510-263-8717
SOUTH SHORE CENTER
Lunch
Off the Grid — Saturday’s only. Alameda South Shore Center, 415-339-5888
Dinner
Trabocco — Mangia, mangia! Andiamo! Look sharp. 2213 S. Shore Center Drive, 510-521-1152
Sweet Treats
Loard’s Ice Cream — 2265 South Shore Center, 510-521-0873
Water View Dining
Sushi House — 2375 Shoreline Drive, 510-865-0999
click to enlarge
Bay Farm Island.
BAY FARM ISLAND
Coffee
Coffee & Tea Traders — Kid friendly. ’Nuf said.
Harbor Bay Landing Shopping Center 883 Island Drive, Suite B2, 510-769-7222
Get Creative (Art See & Do)
DOWNTOWN
Studio 23 — If the right side of your brain is ready for some play time, the artists at Studio 23 get it. They have day jobs in tech too. Support your local artists with a visit to this worthy little gallery and studio — or sign up for some classes. 2309 Encinal Ave., 415-580-2309
Autobody Fine Art — One of Alameda’s contemporary art spaces. Get your hipster self up there. 1517 Park St., 510-326-3043
HISTORIC STATIONS
Frank Bette Center for the Arts — This lovely Victorian, bequeathed to the community, survives as a place for artists to meet and create. Classes and events year ’round. 1601 Paru St., 510-523-6957
SOUTH SHORE CENTER
Pinot’s Palette — Sip wine, make art. What’s not to like? Great for big groups. 2210 D South Shore Center, 510-263-8770
Shop ‘Til You Drop
You know you want it — and, we’re pretty sure we’ve got it. Bring the kids (or not). Get your shop on all over The Island (with lots of great holiday sales).
DOWNTOWN
Antiques & Consignment
Lost City Antiques — Loss yourself in the past at Lost City Antiques. With three floors of curated treasures, you’re sure to find something you need, want, or just love. 1519 Park St., 510-381-0483
Boutiques
Daisy’s — Whether you’re searching for tidbits for your mansion or setting a pretty table, Daisy’s has all the necessities, frivolities, and embellishments for everyday life. 1347 Park St., 510-522-6443
Hipster Find
Rocket Reuse — From classic vinylto vintage Italian bicycles, Rocket Reuse is a hipster’s nirvana. 1355 Park St., 510-337-0750
Bring the Kids
Lauren’s Closet — Kids grow like veritable, lovable, little weeds. It’s hard to keep ‘em clothed. Lauren’s Closet offers gently used kids stuff (call for consignment appointment). Do the right thing: reuse. 1420 Park St., 510-865-2219
Ditch the Kids
Sumbody — Love the skin you’re in. You are Sumbody. 1350 Park St., 510-523-2639
WEST END
Antiques & Consignment
J Couture — Why, yes, please, I’ll take that pair of gently used Jimmy Choo’s at pennies on the dollar, thank you very much. 1513 Webster St., 510-995-8675
J. Gallerie — Consignment, antiques, cursios. Start your own collection. 1517 Webster St., 510-332-2889
Boutiques
Lanvie — Get yourself looking super cute. Beautiful, feminine fashions for every body. 1419 Park St., 510-865-2889
Shop ‘Til You Drop
Antiques & Consignment
Aphrodite’s Closet — 930 Central Ave., 510-521-3313
Boutiques
Lilac Dress Boutique — Don’t let the word “dress” keep you fellas away. This classy little designer boutique is por homme, too. 1918 Encinal Ave., 510-865-2544
SOUTH SHORE CENTER
Boutiques
Modern Mouse — The kind of place filled with all kinds of things you may not need, but you know you want. Actually, must have. Go shop. 2223 South Shore Center, 510-8148830
Craft Beer & Artisanal Spirits
DOWNTOWN
It’s the Bay Area. Craft brewing and artisanal spirits are in our DNA. So are locally produced ciders, and of course a smattering of California wines. Whet your whistle this Memorial Day Weekend at Alameda’s favorite ale houses and watering holes.
Alameda Island Brewing — Fresh, delicious, locally made beer. Bring your troop to this big, friendly ale house. 1716 Park St., 510-217-8885
Hipster Find
Craft Beer & Wine Shop — Stock up on your favorite American craft bears, international wines, ciders and bespoke bevvies at Alameda’s top bottle shop. 2526 Santa Clara Ave., 510-769-9463
Lucky 13 - With over 20 ‘bad ass’ drafts on tap, don’t go asking for no Coors Light (Miller or Bud, either). You were warned. 1301 Park St., 510-523-2118
ALAMEDA POINT
Runway Spirits — Let the spirit move you. Specializing in Hangar 1 craft cocktails. 2505 Monarch St., Ste. A, 510-992-6212
The Rake at Admiral Maltings — “No malt. No beer.” 5047, 651 W. Tower Ave., 510-666-6419
HISTORIC STATIONS
Z’S Cocktail Lounge — An easy place to have a drink with friends. Check for live music. 1403 Encinal Ave., 510-749-9900
MID-ISLAND
Hipster Find
Forbidden Island Tiki Lounge — Tiki lounge, tiki bar, tiki drinks and for those who delight in Martin Denny.
1304 Lincoln Ave., 510-749-0332
Water All Weekend
click to enlarge
Kiteboards at an Alameda beach.
CROWN MEMORIAL BEACH
Kite & Surfboard
Boardsports California — Surf, skate, or SUP, the friendly folks at Boardsports share your passion. Get out on the water. 600 Westline Drive, 415-385-1224
BALLENA BAY
Sail
Club Nautique — Sailboats and power cruisers! Grab your crew, and make it a day on the bay. 1150 Ballena Blvd., Ste. 161, 510-865-4700
SUP & Kayak
Mike’s Paddle — For all you stand up guys and gals — take a lesson, or rent a board and explore The Island by water. 1120 Ballena Blvd., Ste. 200, 415-295-2925
ALAMEDA LANDING
Swim
Aquatech Swim — Get into the swim of it. Kids classes, and adult swims. Fantastic facilities.
2203 Mariner Square, 866-633-4147
Family Affairs
click to enlarge
The Alameda Theatre.
DOWNTOWN
Alameda Historic Theatre & Cineplex — Alameda’s historic deco theater — order a satisfying meal from the Cinema Grill; nosh at your seat. 2317 Cental Ave.
WEST END
USS Hornet Museum — This storied aircraft carrier features artifacts ranging from moon exploration to the supersonic jet propulsion period. Go get your geek on. 707 West Hornet Ave.
BAY FARM ISLAND
Corica Park Golf Course & Driving Range — Maybe your kid is the next Lexi Thompson (youngest qualifier of the US Open at age 12). Or, maybe you just wanna putter around. All good. 1 Clubhouse Memorial Road, 510-747-7800
SOUTH SHORE CENTER
AMF Southshore Lanes — Who doesn’t love a good day at the lanes? Grab a ball and let’s see how you roll. 300 Park St., 510-523-6767
BEACH
Crab Cove Visitors Center & Aquarium — Interpreting relationships between people and the earth's marine environment. Sounds deep. 1231 McKay Ave., 510-544-3187
Sunday, Day 2
Fabulous Food.
DOWNTOWN
Breakfast
Julie’s Coffee & Tea Garden — Wholesome, organic goodness in a serene indoor/outdoor setting. 1223 Park St., 510-865-2385
Coffee
The Beanery Coffee Roasters — Bean “juice” for those on the go. 1650 Park St., 510-521-8800
Lunch
Cholita Linda — Baja-style fish tacos. Yes, really. 1337 Park St., 510-648-3839
Dinner
Speisekammer — Get your oom pah pah on at this German ale house. Kudos if you can pronounce it. Lederhosen encouraged. 2424 Lincoln Ave., 510-522-1300
Brunch
Hobnob — 1313 Park St., 510-769-1011
Sweet Treats
Tucker’s Super Creamed Ice Cream — 1349 Parks St., 510-522-4960
Monkey Thai — Simply delicious thai food — dine in, or take out. 1930 Main St., 510-814-3799
Sweet Treats
Yogurtland — Ever changing menu of flavors — from plain tart to French vanilla bean. Yum. 2640 Fifth Street, Ste. B, 510-749-4885
SOUTH SHORE CENTER
Breakfast
South Shore Cafe — Get your basic bacon and eggs on at this cozy little cafe. 531 South Shore Center, 510-523-3663
Sweet Treats
Rita’s Italian Ice Cream — Take a break from all the outdoor fun with some delicious Italian ice creams, gelatos and ice. Your kids will love you even more! 417 South Shore Center, 510-397-4597
Water View Dining
Sushi House — Bring a sweater and dine inside or out on the heated patio overlooking the water. Sweet. 2375 Shoreline Drive, Alameda South Shore Center, 510-865-0999
Get Creative (Art See & Do)
DOWNTOWN
Autobody Fine Art — One of Alameda’s only contemporary art spaces. Get your hipster self up there.
1517 Park St., 510-326-3043
SOUTH SHORE CENTER
Alameda Art Lab — It’s no wonder so many artists call Alameda home; we’re crafty. 1910 Encinal Ave., 510-227-9998
Shop ‘Til You Drop
DOWNTOWN
With the Kids
Toy Safari — Look, you can bring your kids, or not, but this place is just plain fun. 1410 Park St., 510-522-1723
Boutiques
Therapy Stores — We think it should be called Retail Therapy, but, that’s just us. Vintage furnishings or unique jewelry. You choose. 1428 Park St., 510-263-8622
Curated — Mad about Mid-Century Modern? We totally understand. Find your treasure here. 1523 Park St., 510-859-7686
HISTORIC STATIONS
Antiques & Consignment
Lynn’s of Alameda’s — Curated antiques and consignment finds. 2807 Encinal Ave., 510-523-2383
WEST END
Boutiques
Feathered Outlaw — When you’re bad, you know you’re good. 1506 Webster St., 510-239-4593
HISTORIC STATIONS
Antiques & Consignment
Lynn’s of Alameda — Consignment and estate sales for some amazing finds. 2807 Encinal Ave., 510-523-2383
With the Kids
Mommy’s Trading Post — In the ethos of reusability, the perfect spot for gently used but stylish maternity clothes (and beyond). 1205 Lincoln Ave., B, 510-263-8143
Boutiques
Whales & Friends — Gifts galore and so much more. 2060 Lincoln Ave., 510-769-8500
Hipster Find
Tinker Bus — a makerspace on wheels ready to inspire. Call to ask where you can find them on The Island over the holiday. hello@tinkerbus.com, 415-260-1442
BAY FARM ISLAND
Ditch the Kids
The Spa at Harbor Bay — If you’re in need of little pampering, sunrise yoga, or a little Aqua Zumba, well, by all means. 200 Packet Landing Road, 510-521-5414
Craft Beer & Artisanal Spirits
DOWNTOWN
Hipster Find
Alameda Cellars Liquor Store — Everyone’s favorite liquor store with a friendly staff and insane selection. 2425 Encinal Ave., 510-521-3100
ALAMEDA POINT
Spirits Alley — Once a Naval Air Station, now home to nearly a dozen artisanal spirits producers, including Hangar 1, and renown craft brew producers. Need a drink? You’ll find what you’re looking for here. 2505 Monarch St., 510-871-4950
HISTORIC STATIONS
Almanac — Big, giant brewery, with barrel-aged beer. Bring a picnic, your kids (supervised in the tasting room) and dogs (outside,) too. 651 West Tower Ave., 415-992-3438
WEST END
The Hunter Public House — Calling all whisky connoisseurs. 1403 Webster St., 510-2275836
Family Affairs
DOWNTOWN
High Scores Arcade — Chase the ghosts. Use the force. Get the high score. 1414 Park St., 609-468-3083
WEST END
Hipster Find
Jean Sweeney Open Space Park — Kiddie zip line and amazing play structure. Don’t deny the kids (or yourself) the thrill of no skill adventure. Atlantic Avenue, 510-747-7529
Pinball Museum — You don’t have to be a wizard, but it helps. 1510 Webster Street, 510-769-1349
Day 3 — MEMORIAL DAY, MONDAY, May 27
Fresh or Fast, Alameda’s Got Fabulous Food.
DOWNTOWN
Lunch
Burma Superstar — Everyone’s a star at this singular Southeast Asian eatery. Come hungry, leave fabulous. 1345 Park St., 510-522-6200
Dinner
East End Downtown — Pizza and craft beers hit the hipster high mark. 1650 Park St., 510-263-9630