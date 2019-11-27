40-Plus Gift Options for Adults 

2983 Ave., Berkeley, 510-548-8595, 100PercentPure.com

$10-76

Your lipstick lover will have the perfect pout with the Holiday Lipstick Duo from 100% Pure. Featuring both a red gold and rose gold pomegranate oil lipstick, this gift pack will carry them into 2020 with shine. If you're unsure about colors or products, give a gift card instead. All cosmetics from 100% Pure can be purchased with a happy conscience, as they are cruelty free, with colors and ingredients sourced from plants and nature, not chemicals. The founders are both UC Berkeley alumni. The Holiday Lipstick Duo is $38. Other 100% Pure holiday gift sets include a Lip Balm Trio for $13, the Jammin' Out Nail Duo for $10, the Rose Gold Romance makeup kit for $76, or the Korean Sheet Mask Essentials for $22. — Annie Crawford

4864 Telegraph Ave., Oakland, 510-275-4151, 9Round.com/Fitness/Oakland-CA-x9372

$139

Give the gift of a kick-butt workout with 9Round this holiday season. This 30-minute, kickboxing-based circuit training gym has multiple independently owned franchises in the East Bay. Owners David and Tam Operario of the Telegraph Avenue 9Round explained how their gym is a welcoming community for everyone. "We have members of all ethnicities, genders, fitness levels, athletes, non-athletes, people who love to workout, and people who hate to workout — the 9Round, whole body workout works for everyone." With nine circuits overseen by personal trainers, the workout moves quick, keeps you safe, and best of all — whips you into shape. Gift a monthly membership or a holiday package that includes: Gloves, wraps, water bottle, keychain, no registration fee, and one month of unlimited workouts for $139. — AC

2712 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland, 510-531-8677, ALittleOffTheTopBarberShop.com

$30-45

click to enlarge Beginning Qigong Class at Energy Matters.

Provide some full-face love this holiday season with a Hot Towel Razor Shave Service from A Little Off The Top Barbershop. It's the gift that'll have them looking so fresh and so clean. After a hot towel treatment, the barber uses an old-school razor to shave 14 areas of the face. The barber then goes back over a second time to perfect and smooth any residual or rough spots. The razor shave is $45 for the 40-minute service. For someone with a beard that needs love, give the Beard Wash, Conditioning, and Softening Service. This brings life back to a bedraggled beard while cutting down on itchiness and flaking. Cost for the beard treatment starts at $30 for 25 minutes. — AC

4232 MacArthur Blvd., Oakland, 510-482-9642, AnasaOakland.com

$45-180

Yoga equals love, and love makes a wonderful gift. Anasa Yoga, owned by two yoga-loving women from Oakland, is located in the heart of the Laurel District. The much beloved yoga studio is known for its welcoming vibe and range of class offerings. Best of all, in addition to being green-certified and fragrance free, the studio is 100 percent ADA accessible inside and out. The studio has a range of gift options including a $45, two-week unlimited offer for new students; a $95 five-class pass; or a $180 ten-class pass. Classes include Vinyasa, Hatha, Asunara, Kundalini, restorative yoga, Reiki, pre-natal yoga, meditation, 12-step based recovery yoga, dance, and more. Purchase gift cards at the studio or website. — AC

Made at 1901 Fourth St. #108, Berkeley, or at Art-Of-Ayurveda.com

$25-40

Know someone who glows from the inside out ... or maybe someone who wants to? Gift them added incandescence with a locally made skin care product from Art of Ayurveda. Glow Soothing Skin Balm calms acne or irritated skin with neem oil and other ayurvedic ingredients, creating happy skin that glows from within. Owner Jennifer Brophy also creates the Dream, Move, Focus, and Relief body balms, all priced $40 for 3.6 ounces, or $25 for 1.8 ounces. Brophy has an M.A. in Ayurveda and is also available for wellness coaching for clients. — AC

Open by appointment, 510-654-1645, dev.TextileStudio.com

$45

click to enlarge 5-Leaf Ginko pillow from the studio of Dianne Ayers.

Here a Craftsman, there a Craftsman — it seems like almost everyone in the East Bay has a Craftsman bungalow. And what better way to complement a Craftsman home than a pillow embroidered in the Arts & Crafts style that flourished between the 1880s and 1920s? Arts & Crafts Period Textiles from the studio of Dianne Ayers offers an array of embroidery kits for pillows, including the 5 leaf ginkgo. Perfect for a beginner or intermediate needlesmith, the pillow comes pre-stenciled on raw linen and utilizes the stem and satin stitches for a project resulting in a beautiful item that captures the elegance of the period. The finished pillow measures 20" by 16" and sells for $45. Ayers also offers an array of custom textiles, with prices on request. — Elizabeth Gonzalez James

TopazAndPearl.com

$39

Everyone loves jewelry. Especially locally made, timeless designs. To add some extra sparkle in those stockings, shop Topaz and Pearl's beaded geometric chevron pendant earrings. The beading comes in a range of colors — from bold options like turquoise and cobalt to classic colors like terra cotta or ivory. These earrings are a simple style with a colorful twist and make a darling gift that will wow without breaking the bank. The beaded chevron earrings are $39. Topaz and Pearl also offers a range of other jewelry, including necklaces, chokers, and bracelets. When you order online, they'll even gift wrap them for you. — AC

4341 Piedmont Ave., 2nd Floor, Oakland, 510-597-9923, EnergyMattersEastBay.com