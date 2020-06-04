Philly's Best Soon to Open in Oakland

By S. Rufus
Thu, Jun 4, 2020 at 4:00 AM
Photo courtesy of Philly's Best
A new Philly's Best
restaurant will open near Oakland International Airport this summer.
It will be the first Northern California location for the 28-year-old fast-casual Philadelphia-cheesesteak group, founded in Fountain Valley in 1992 by Bob and Andrea Levey, an ex-Philadelphian couple who missed their juicy, meaty hometown treat.
As reported at the quick-service-industry trade journal QSRMagazine
, the Oakland shop will be located in the Hegenberger Gateway Retail Center. Its owners are longtime locals Bruce and Latrina Hopson. Its menu will include cheesesteaks, hoagies, cheesesteak fries, and other Philadelphia favorites.
“Born and raised in Oakland, I know everything there is to know about the city and that includes what it’s missing," Latrina Hopson said.
"Bruce and I fell head-over-heels for Philly’s Best cheesesteaks and there is just nothing in Oakland, and all of Northern California for that matter, that comes close to the taste, quality, and authenticity,” she added, as reported by QSR.
"We take great pride in having the responsibility, and ultimately the opportunity, to introduce the award-winning Philly’s Best brand to Northern California, and we are eager for guests to experience Philly’s Best for themselves.”
The restaurant group operates nineteen Southern California locations.
“We feel very fortunate to have experienced so much success in Southern California; it’s been a goal of ours for quite some time to bring Philly’s Best to Northern California and we’re proud to partner with the Hopsons to make this dream a reality,” said co-founder Bob Levey.
“Philly natives in Southern California choose Philly’s Best when they’re craving a taste of home, and we’re confident Philly transplants in Oakland will find that same comfort in a Philly’s Best cheesesteak," Levey said.