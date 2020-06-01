Hangar 1 Vodka Fuels Free-Food-For-Unemployed-Workers Program

By S. Rufus
Mon, Jun 1, 2020 at 4:00 AM
The Center for Urban Education About Sustainable Agriculture (CUESA) and the San Francisco Chapter of the United States Bartenders Guild (USBG) have teamed up to deliver over 500 boxes of fresh produce to unemployed food-and-beverage workers in a new effort dubbed Feed Hospitality
The 500-plus boxes distributed so far were made possible with support from about twenty spirit companies that made various donations, and Alameda-based Hangar 1 Vodka will help the initiative deliver 1,125 more boxes through its $15,000 donation plus a $15,000 matching program.
"We’re grateful to Hangar 1 Vodka, who has been a longtime contributor to CUESA and shares our passion for sourcing from local farms when it comes to making their flavored vodkas,” said CUESA’s executive director Christine Farren.
“Their generous donation and matching program will really boost the growth of Feed Hospitality. The hospitality community has been there for us all of these years, making us feel so welcome in their establishments and at our events, and they deserve our support in return.”
Providing tens of thousands of dollars in income for local farms which are otherwise suffering under Covid-19 restrictions, Feed Hospitality debuted on April 7, distributing 35 free produce boxes to workers on that first day.
It's not the first partnership between these two groups.
Their cohosted fundraising series, Cocktails of the Farmers Market, has thrived for over ten years.
In a press release, CUESA points out that food-and-beverage workers comprise nearly 40 percent of jobs lost nationally; in San Francisco alone, 59,988 restaurant and food jobs have been lost so far.
Many of the bartenders involved in the program are East Bay-based, and efforts are underway to add an Oakland pickup spot for the boxes.
Further donations to the initiative can be made here
. Hospitality workers interested in signing up for boxes can contact feedhospitality@cuesa.org.