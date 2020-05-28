Fremont-Based Pathwater Debuts New Bottle Benefiting Frontline Workers

click to enlarge
Photo courtesy of Pathwater
Fremont-based bottled-water brand Pathwater
has just debuted a limited-edition aluminum bottle celebrating American heroes — and is donating a percentage of the sale price of each such bottle to Direct Relief, a humanitarian organization providing medical aid and supplies to communities affected by COVID-19 nationwide.
Adorned with a boldly red, white, and blue design incorporating the American flag and bald eagle, the brand-new bottle celebrates Pathwater's commitment to maintaining all of its processes — from manufacturing to marketing — within the continental USA.
Pathwater is also committed to sustainable practices: After just four refills, its bottles become carbon-neutral. Being made and sold within the USA also raises the bottles' sustainability factor.
"Especially now during these unprecedented times, we're committed to supporting our country, community, and the environment with the launch of our new Made In USA bottle," Pathwater co-founder and CEO Shadi Bakour said in a press release
.
"We are so proud to have 100 percent of our products manufactured and bottled in the United States and are passionate about supporting our local communities and minimizing our carbon footprint," Bakour said.
Released this week, amidst shelter-in-place-flavored Memorial Day celebrations, the limited-edition bottles are sold at stores nationwide or on Pathwater's website.
Determined to provide an eco-friendly alternative to single-use plastic bottles, Pathwater was the first-ever water brand packaged in 100 percent reusable and recyclable aluminum bottles.
The five-year-old Fremont company — whose investors and active brand stewards include celebrity chef Guy Fieri and NFL star Vernon Davis, and which was introduced at San Francisco International Airport as part of the SFO Zero-Waste Concessions Program — offers three types of purified water. Pathwater Still is filled with water that is ultra-purified through a seven-step reverse-osmosis process and enhanced with electrolytes for a pH-balanced beverage. Pathwater Sparkling is delicately carbonated, and Pathwater Alkaline contains specialty electrolytes with a final pH of 9.5+.
Last month, Pathwater released a limited-edition leafy-green bottle
to mark the fiftieth anniversary of Earth Day. Proceeds from the sale of the Earth Day bottles were donated to five ecology-driven nonprofits.
Direct Relief, the organization benefiting from the sales of Pathwater's new red-white-and-blue bottles, equips medical staff with life-saving resources – including money, medicine, and supplies — in eighty different countries and all fifty states.
"We are so excited to be partnering with Direct Relief to help raise money to provide much-needed medical supplies and resources to frontline workers and communities nationwide," said Pathwater co-founder and CMO Ali Orabi.
"None of this would be possible without our amazing team," Orabi said.