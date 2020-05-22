A New Mountain Mike's Pizza Opens in Oakland

By S. Rufus
Fri, May 22, 2020 at 4:00 AM
Covid-19 or no Covid-19, Mountain Mike's Pizza
has just announced the launch of its newest location — near the Oakland Colisum and Oracle Arena.
It's the city's fifth Mountain Mike's.
“Although we’re not able to open our dining rooms just yet, we are proud to begin serving Mountain Mike’s signature pizzas to the Oakland community in the safest way possible,” said Bhimsen Khadka, one of the new location's three franchise partners.
Although its dining room is closed until shelter-in-place orders are revised, the restaurant offers a full menu of pizzas, wings, garlic sticks, beers, wines, and more via contactless delivery and carry-out, as reported at QSR Magazine
.
Customers can also place orders through DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats, and Postmates.
Once the 2,200-square-foot restaurant opens its dining room, customers can enjoy its several big-screen TVs.
“We’re thrilled to make Mountain Mike’s legendary pizza even easier to access and enjoy with the addition of a new Oakland location and are looking forward to the day we can welcome guests into our restaurant to experience our unique dine-in environment," Khadka said.
“Mountain Mike’s has offered carryout and delivery for over forty years," Khadka said, "and we’ve recently added enhanced levels of safety and convenience to our process, like tamper-proof packaging, contactless delivery, as well as adhering to the strictest health and safety guidelines set by the CDC and the State of California to give our guests peace of mind when ordering from Mountain Mike’s.”
Founded in Palo Alto in 1978, the Newport Beach-based Mountain Mike's group now has over 200 locations throughout California, Oregon, and Utah.