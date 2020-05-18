Hip-Hop Star Trippie Redd Partners With Oakland's Purity Organic to Donate Drinks

By S. Rufus
Mon, May 18, 2020 at 4:00 AM
Photo courtesy of Purity Organic
Hip-hop artist Trippie Redd
is partnering with the Oakland-based Purity Organic
beverage company to bring refreshing cold drinks to healthcare workers nationwide.
Announced last week, the campaign finds Redd — who at age twenty has already recorded four top-ten albums in just three years — personally delivering donated drinks to medical staff and their support networks in New York City, Los Angeles, and his hometown: Canton, Ohio.
"This is my way of giving back to the healthcare workers who are working so hard to help people fight off coronavirus," said Redd, whose November 2019 album A Love Letter To You 4
debuted at number 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.
"I just wanted to show my gratitude and do whatever I can to help out all the people who are trying to keep us safe," Redd said in a press release
.
Hospitals including UCLA Medical Center, Canton's Mercy Medical Center, and New York's Northwell Health are receiving varieties of drinks from Purity Organic — which sells juice-based beverages as well as organic Sweet Leaf teas and lemonades.
Users who make purchases at Purity Organic's website using the special "DONATE" code will receive discounts and, for each purchase, Purity Organic will donate two cases of drinks to local organizations.
"Thank you to Trippie for this donation to the brave men and women working in our hospitals," said Purity Organic CEO Mary Page Platerink.
"Trippie is my son's favorite artist, and I love the example he is setting with this donation. We are delighted to have Trippie as part of the Purity Organic and Sweet Leaf Tea Family," Platerink said.