Photo courtesy of CSAA Insurance Group

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

CSAA Insurance Group Donates Thousands of Free Meals

The Walnut Creek-based company has closed its cafeteria during the Covid-19 crisis, but employs its cafeteria service partners to help feed the hungry.

By S. Rufus
Tue, May 12, 2020 at 4:00 AM

  • Photo courtesy of CSAA Insurance Group

Employees at the Walnut Creek-based CSAA Insurance Group are currently working from home, so they're not eating in the company's on-site cafeteria.

But the company is nonetheless keeping its cafeteria service partners — those many companies from which CSAA sources its cafeteria food, drinks, and supplies — busy and employed, preparing meals for local food banks and vulnerable communities throughout the East Bay and beyond.

CSAA Insurance Group donates about $25,000 worth of cafe food services per week — and about 500 meals daily — to the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano; Trinity Center in Walnut Creek; Putnam Clubhouse in Concord; the Homeless Alliance in Oklahoma City, OK; and the Area Agency on Aging in Glendale, AZ.

“We are grateful beyond words,” said Kinsey Crocker, director of communications at the Homeless Alliance.

“CSAA Insurance Group [has] helped us bring comfort to people who are unsheltered by making and delivering 150 sack lunches every day – 750 every week – to us since the end of March to help meet the demand.”

Offering automobile, homeowners, and other types of insurance, CSAA Insurance Group has over 3,800 employees. Its LEED Gold-certified headquarters was opened in 2009.

