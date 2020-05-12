CSAA Insurance Group Donates Thousands of Free Meals

By S. Rufus
Tue, May 12, 2020 at 4:00 AM
Photo courtesy of CSAA Insurance Group
Employees at the Walnut Creek-based CSAA Insurance Group
are currently working from home, so they're not eating in the company's on-site cafeteria.
But the company is nonetheless keeping its cafeteria service partners — those many companies from which CSAA sources its cafeteria food, drinks, and supplies — busy and employed, preparing meals for local food banks and vulnerable communities throughout the East Bay and beyond.
CSAA Insurance Group donates about $25,000 worth of cafe food services per week — and about 500 meals daily — to the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano; Trinity Center in Walnut Creek; Putnam Clubhouse in Concord; the Homeless Alliance in Oklahoma City, OK; and the Area Agency on Aging in Glendale, AZ.
“We are grateful beyond words,” said Kinsey Crocker, director of communications at the Homeless Alliance.
“CSAA Insurance Group [has] helped us bring comfort to people who are unsheltered by making and delivering 150 sack lunches every day – 750 every week – to us since the end of March to help meet the demand.”
Offering automobile, homeowners, and other types of insurance, CSAA Insurance Group has over 3,800 employees. Its LEED Gold-certified headquarters was opened in 2009.