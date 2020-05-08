Concord Dunkin' Worker Inspires Nationwide DIY Donut Kits

By S. Rufus
Fri, May 8, 2020 at 4:00 AM
(formerly Dunkin' Donuts) restaurant in Concord has inspired the company's brand-new DIY Dunkin' Donut Kits.
Norma Valkenaar asked the restaurant's franchisee, Matt Cobo, whether she could bring home some donuts, frosting, and sprinkles so that her young nephews could experiment with customizing their own treats.
When Valkenaar reported that this experiment had proven fun and successful, Cobo realized that it might also enliven sheltering-in-place for many families.
“The reality of this experience has set in, and we know it’s not going anywhere anytime soon,” Cobo said in a press release
.
“Like most parents, we were looking for ways to entertain our kids and bring a little levity to this situation.”
Last month, Cobo's Dunkin' shops in Walnut Creek and Concord started making DIY kits — which workers were encouraged to take home and use with their own families and to deliver on the doorsteps of friends and relatives, and which customers can now buy.
Priced at $6 for four plain donuts and $10 for nine, the kits include three different kinds of sprinkles and several different frostings.
“This is our small way of trying to brighten someone’s day,” Cobo said.
“The simple joy of getting to create your own donut can make kids light up, and if we can be a part of creating that moment, that makes us happy.”
Now Dunkin' restaurants all over the USA have started selling donut kits.
Since March 17, service at Dunkin' restaurants has been limited to drive-thru ordering, carry-out, and delivery, with a few locations also offering curbside service. The company is currently donating a percentage of its proceeds from every gift card sold to the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation — an emergency fund designed especially for nonprofits helping families affected by Covid-19.