REBBL Wins NEXTY For Cocoa Elixir

Gold Label Mayan Cocoa Elixir, made by Emeryville-based REBBL, has just won the 2020 NEXTY Award for "Best New Ready-to-Drink Beverage."

Its ingredients include maca, reishi, maitake, turkey tail mushrooms, lion's mane mushrooms, cayenne, and ashwagandha, among others.

"We're thrilled our Gold Label Mayan Cocoa won this year's 'Best New Drink,'" REBBL's chief marketing officer Bonnie Neulight said in a press release.

"We developed this as the ultimate elixir featuring four premium mushrooms. It's our priority to create organic, plant-based beverages that do not compromise on taste," Neulight said.

Given every year to companies that distinguish themselves as leaders in the natural-products industry, NEXTY Awards are divided into four categories:

Flagship NEXTY Awards are given to one standout product in each of 23 different categories. NEXTY Consumer Choice Awards are given to the top products in each of three categories: Food/Beverage; Personal Care; Natural Living. NEXTY Editors' Choice Awards are chosen by a team of New Hope Network editors. NEXTY Gold Awards are given to a select few brands that for several years running "truly move the mission of the national products industry forward, disrupt the status quo, and make the world a healthier, better place," the NEXTY Awards website reads.

Making ethically sourced, plant-based drinks since 2011, REBBL was co-founded by Dave Batstone, who also founded the Not For Sale anti-human-trafficking nonprofit. A portion of REBBL's net sales support Not For Sale in providing shelter, education, healthcare, legal services, and job training for survivors of exploitation.

Among REBBL's other products is a new Keto Elixir line as well as two new sparkling prebiotic tonics.