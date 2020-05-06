Impossible Burger Hugely Expands Its Retail Presence

By S. Rufus
Wed, May 6, 2020 at 4:00 AM
Impossible Foods
, whose huge production facility is ion 85th Street in Oakland, has just announced a huge retail expansion, with its mega-popular plant-based Impossible Burger being rolled out this week at over 1,700 grocery stores nationwide.
All of those stores are owned by The Kroger Co.
, which operates in 28 states under many different brands including Pay Less, Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons, Fred Meyer, and many more.
Impossible Foods' award-winning Impossible Burger — which won a Food and Beverage (FABI) Award from the National Restaurant Association and which the New York Times
has declared America's top plant-based burger — is now available not just on the shelves of these 1,700-plus stores, but can also be ordered online.
“The launch of Impossible Burger at Kroger grocery stores nationwide signals our intention to make Impossible Burger available everywhere America shops — at brick-and-mortar retailers and their increasingly popular online ordering and delivery services,” said Impossible Foods’ president Dennis Woodside, as reported at Supermarketnews
and other venues.
“Our existing retail partners have achieved record sales of Impossible Burger in recent weeks. We expect our retail footprint to expand more than fifty-fold in 2020, and we are moving as quickly as possible to expand with additional outlets and in more retail channels," Woodside said.
The kosher, halal, and gluten-free-certified Impossible Burger is also served at Burger King, the Hard Rock Café, and thousands of other restaurants.
Demand for plant-based proteins is rising as worried consumers seek innovations and alternatives. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control reported
that thousands of workers at American meat- and poultry-processing facilities have tested positive for Covid-19.
“Kroger’s new partnership with Impossible Foods is one more way we are providing our customers with convenient access to popular fresh plant-based meats,” said Joe Grieshaber, Kroger’s senior vice president of merchandising.
“Plant-based food remains one of the fastest-growing categories at Kroger. We’re excited to continue growing our selection, especially as more customers than ever are purchasing meat products made from plants," Grieshaber said.