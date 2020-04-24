McDonald's Is Giving Free Meals to Frontline Workers

click to enlarge
Photo courtesy of McDonald's
Now through May 5, healthcare workers and first responders can collect free "Thank You Meals" at any McDonald's location nationwide.
The promotion began on April 22.
Nearly all of McDonald's 14,000 restaurants nationwide are remaining open throughout the Covid-19 crisis, having implemented nearly fifty new safety measures to improve employees' well-being.
The company has also donated over $3 million worth of food — including over 60,000 pounds of fresh produce and 1.2 million pounds of beef — to food banks and other charities.
“During this unprecedented time, McDonald’s is guided by the belief that we are all in this together. Our system is responding in big and small ways to help our customers, including donating food to those in need,” said Marion Gross, McDonald's chief supply chain officer for North America.
“We’re here to serve communities. That has been our guiding compass for the past 65 years and remains at the heart of everything we do, now more than ever," Gross said in a press release
.
Available during breakfast, lunch, and dinner, each Thank You Meal will feature a choice of sandwiches, drinks, and a side item such as fries or hash browns, along with a note of appreciation.
The breakfast Thank You Meal features a choice between an Egg McMuffin®, Chicken McGriddles,® or a Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit.
The lunch and dinner Thank You Meal features a choice between a Double Cheeseburger, 6-Piece Chicken McNuggets,® or a Filet-O-Fish.®
“We have been inspired by the way our franchisees have been going above and beyond to support their local communities throughout this trying time,” said McDonald's USA president Joe Erlinger.
“I couldn’t be more proud of how our company, franchisees, and supplier partners have come together to give back to those who are working tirelessly for our country. That is truly our McDonald’s system at its best," Erlinger said.
McDonald's maintains locations in many East Bay cities — including Berkeley, Oakland, Alameda, El Cerrito, Richmond, and Concord.
Only one Thank You Meal can be ordered per customer per day.