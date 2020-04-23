Food & Drink

Archives | RSS

guerr.jpg

Image courtesy of La Guerrera's Kitchen

Thursday, April 23, 2020

La Guerrera's Kitchen Has Closed

Open a little less than a year, the tamale spot has shuttered permanently.

Thu, Apr 23, 2020 at 4:00 AM

Email
Print
The brick-and-mortar Fruitvale location of La Guerrera's Kitchen is now closed — permanently.

Mother-and-daughter owners Ofelia Barajas and Reyna Maldonado decided against negotiating a new lease for the restaurant when their previous one ended in March, as reported by the San Francisco Chronicle.

Instead, the pair will sell tamales online with pickups several days a week at the Ale Industries brewery.

Honoring their roots in Mexico's Guerrero region, Barajas and Maldonado sold handcrafted tamales on the streets of San Francisco's Mission district, attracting a loyal fanbase. Entering La Cocina's incubator-kitchen program in 2017, the pair operated pop-ups — then, last spring, they opened the brick-and-mortar restaurant whose most popular item was chicken tamales with green sauce, Maldonado said in an interview.

Another brick-and-mortar restaurant elsewhere in Oakland sometime in the future is still a possibility, the Chronicle reports.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Apr 15, 2020
Apr 8, 2020
Apr 1, 2020

Mar 25, 2020
Mar 18, 2020
Mar 11, 2020
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2020

OTHER YEARS

© 2020 Telegraph Media    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation