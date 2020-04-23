La Guerrera's Kitchen Has Closed

Thu, Apr 23, 2020 at 4:00 AM
The brick-and-mortar Fruitvale location of La Guerrera's Kitchen is now closed — permanently.
Mother-and-daughter owners Ofelia Barajas and Reyna Maldonado decided against negotiating a new lease for the restaurant when their previous one ended in March, as reported by the San Francisco Chronicle.
Instead, the pair will sell tamales online
with pickups several days a week at the Ale Industries brewery.
Honoring their roots in Mexico's Guerrero region, Barajas and Maldonado sold handcrafted tamales on the streets of San Francisco's Mission district, attracting a loyal fanbase. Entering La Cocina's incubator-kitchen program in 2017, the pair operated pop-ups — then, last spring, they opened the brick-and-mortar restaurant whose most popular item was chicken tamales with green sauce, Maldonado said in an interview
.
Another brick-and-mortar restaurant elsewhere in Oakland sometime in the future is still a possibility, the Chronicle reports.