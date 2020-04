La Guerrera's Kitchen Has Closed

The brick-and-mortar Fruitvale location of La Guerrera's Kitchen is now closed — permanently.Mother-and-daughter owners Ofelia Barajas and Reyna Maldonado decided against negotiating a new lease for the restaurant when their previous one ended in March, as reported by the San Francisco Chronicle. Instead, the pair will sell tamales online with pickups several days a week at the Ale Industries brewery.Honoring their roots in Mexico's Guerrero region, Barajas and Maldonado sold handcrafted tamales on the streets of San Francisco's Mission district, attracting a loyal fanbase. Entering La Cocina's incubator-kitchen program in 2017, the pair operated pop-ups — then, last spring, they opened the brick-and-mortar restaurant whose most popular item was chicken tamales with green sauce, Maldonado said in an interview Another brick-and-mortar restaurant elsewhere in Oakland sometime in the future is still a possibility, the Chronicle reports.