Señor Sisig Now Has an Oakland Location

By S. Rufus
Fri, Apr 17, 2020 at 4:00 AM
Photograph courtesy of Señor Sisig
Just in time to celebrate its ten-year anniversary, popular Filipino-fusion food truck Señor Sisig has established a long-term location in Oakland.
The brand-new spot is at 3331 Fruitvale Ave. in the Dimond District.
Trucks from its fleet have served in Oakland before, but until now only at one-time-only events and at Off The Grid — never from a permanent space.
Served chiefly inside soft tacos and burritos, the company's signature dish is sisig: pork shoulder, marinated in rich seasonings for 24 hours before being chopped. Chicken and tofu versions are also available, as are sisig-festooned fries, salads, nachos, and more.
Cofounder and CEO Evan Kidera had been seeking an Oakland location for quite some time before the Dimond District spot emerged amidst the Covid-19 outbreak, as shelter-in-place rules shuttered brick-and-mortar restaurants on both sides of the bay.
The company is celebrating its anniversary by giving back to the community — collaborating with longtime partner The City Eats to feed seniors, low-income families, and others who are struggling financially right now.
A new initiative, #Sisig4ThePeople
, aims to raise $100,000 to help fund preparation and delivery of meals. Anyone who donates over $100 to #Sisig4ThePeople will receive an early release of the official Señor Sisig commemorative T-shirt.
The food truck has also just established a new location in Daly City. Current schedules for all locations can be found here
. Those who wish to avoid waiting on line can order in advance
.