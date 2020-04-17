Food & Drink

click to enlarge image-asset.jpg

Photograph courtesy of Señor Sisig

Friday, April 17, 2020

Señor Sisig Now Has an Oakland Location

The popular Filipino-fusion food truck has a long-term Dimond District spot.

By S. Rufus
Fri, Apr 17, 2020 at 4:00 AM

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF SEÑOR SISIG
  • Photograph courtesy of Señor Sisig

Just in time to celebrate its ten-year anniversary, popular Filipino-fusion food truck Señor Sisig has established a long-term location in Oakland.

The brand-new spot is at 3331 Fruitvale Ave. in the Dimond District.

Trucks from its fleet have served in Oakland before, but until now only at one-time-only events and at Off The Grid — never from a permanent space.

Served chiefly inside soft tacos and burritos, the company's signature dish is sisig: pork shoulder, marinated in rich seasonings for 24 hours before being chopped. Chicken and tofu versions are also available, as are sisig-festooned fries, salads, nachos, and more.

Cofounder and CEO Evan Kidera had been seeking an Oakland location for quite some time before the Dimond District spot emerged amidst the Covid-19 outbreak, as shelter-in-place rules shuttered brick-and-mortar restaurants on both sides of the bay.

The company is celebrating its anniversary by giving back to the community — collaborating with longtime partner The City Eats to feed seniors, low-income families, and others who are struggling financially right now.

A new initiative, #Sisig4ThePeople, aims to raise $100,000 to help fund preparation and delivery of meals. Anyone who donates over $100 to #Sisig4ThePeople will receive an early release of the official Señor Sisig commemorative T-shirt.

The food truck has also just established a new location in Daly City. Current schedules for all locations can be found here. Those who wish to avoid waiting on line can order in advance.

