Mr. Espresso Donates Thousands of Pounds of Coffee During Covid-19 Crisis

By S. Rufus
Fri, Apr 17, 2020 at 4:00 AM
This month alone, Oakland-based, family-owned Mr. Espresso
has already donated over 2,500 pounds of coffee to COVID-19 relief efforts all over the Bay Area.
During the first two weeks of April, the 42-year-old company — founded in Alameda by enterprising Italian-born Carlo Di Ruocco and now renowned as the first and currently only outfit in the nation that uses oak wood to roast its beans — has given coffee to the Alameda County Community Food Bank and San Francisco-Marin Food Bank, Frontline Foods, East Bay FeedER, Clinica de La Raza, St. Anthony’s Dining Room, Loaves and Fishes Family Kitchen, and other food-, health-, homeless-, youth-, and family-assistance programs.
Mr. Espresso coffee has been donated to workers at eight different Bay Area hospitals.
The company is also donating supplies for displaced industry workers through the LEE Initiative, operating locally through alaMar Kitchen & Bar
.
"We’ve been inspired by the ingenuity and tenacity those in our industry have shown ― refusing to give up if there’s a fighting chance, literally reinventing their entire business models overnight in order to survive," Mr. Espresso's vice president and co-owner Luigi Di Ruocco wrote at the company's website.
"It’s incredible. It’s that fighting spirit that has always made us so proud to be part of such a remarkable industry and to be able to call many of these folks our wholesale partners and friends," Di Ruocco wrote.
"That same spirit assures us, it guarantees us that everyone and everything is going to be okay. ...
"We continue to be driven by the words of our Italian brothers and sisters: Siamo tutti uniti
— We are all united."