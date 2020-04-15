Food & Drink

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Nybll Launches New Grocery Concept

It's a timely new service from the Oakland-based meal-delivery outfit whose clients include the Golden State Warriors

By S. Rufus
Wed, Apr 15, 2020 at 4:00 AM

Oakland-based Nybll, a health-focused food service whose clients include high-profile companies and world-championship sports teams, has just introduced a new option beyond plant-based meal delivery and catering.

Last week, just in time to meet new needs spurred by shelter-in-place restrictions, chef/owner Kristen Thibeault launched Nybll Grocery.

Customers can choose from among several varieties of curated grocery combinations — which are delivered every Tuesday between 12 noon and 5 p.m. (after having been ordered by the previous Sunday).

A stage-3 cancer survivor, Le Cordon Bleu alumna, and certified sports nutritionist, Thibeault was inspired by farm-to-fork and macrobiotic meals with celebrities such as Richard Gere and Sting — and by that Berkeley icon she dubs "the divine Alice Waters" — to create her own vegan-fusion style of cooking that she likes to call "stealth health."

While serving as executive chef at the Four Seasons San Francisco, Thibeault opened the first plant-focused restaurant in a Four Seasons hotel.

Launched in 2015, Nybll has amassed a prestigious client list that includes the Golden State Warriors, Dodgers, Giants, Red Sox, Astros, Amazon, BuzzFeed, Apple, and Lyft.

Nybll Grocery options include the Produce Box ($42: carrots, cherry tomatoes, Tuscan kale, mixed greens, bagged spinach, English cucumber, broccoli, onion, lemons, avocados, garlic; the Fruit & Vegetable Box ($49: apples, oranges, bananas, romaine lettuce, mixed greens, red onion, roma tomatoes, English cucumber, baby potatoes, celery, red pepper, zucchini, kale, carrots, lemons; and the Ultimate Pantry Box ($79: extra-virgin olive oil, eggs, butter, milk, half-and-half, Parmesan cheese, aged cheddar, penne pasta, marinara sauce, rice, quinoa, ground coffee, sugar, sea salt, peanut butter, whole-grain bread loaf, soup stock, granola, dried fruits and nuts).

Another option is the Love Box, which consumers can buy not for themselves but for families in need. Each $30 donation is matched by Nybll, Inc. and results in three healthy chilled family meals comprising soup, salad, apples, oranges, milk, bread, butter, pasta rice, beans, carrots, onion, greens, and a personal message.
