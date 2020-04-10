Oakland-based Purity Organic Launches New Drinks Line

Fri, Apr 10, 2020 at 4:00 AM
click to enlarge
-
Photo courtesy of Purity Organic
Oakland-based food-and-drinks company Purity Organic announced today that it is launching a limited new line of Sweet Leaf beverages that consumers can buy directly online
.
"We can't wait to get Sweet Leaf back into the hands of our customers online," said Purity Organic vice president of marketing Bill Porter.
"We are continuing to work with regional distributors to get products back on shelves, but given the current global crisis we are hoping some organic tea and juice delivered to your door will bring a bit of joy," Porter said in a press release
.
The Sweet Leaf drinks newly available online in sixteen-ounce bottles include Texas Honey Tea; Mint & Honey Green Tea; Half & Half Lemonade Tea; Original Iced Tea; Peach Iced Tea; Raspberry Tea; Semi-Sweet Lemon Tea; Unsweet Lemon Tea; Classic Lemonade; Pomegranate Blueberry Lemonade; and Orange Mango Lemonade.
Having released its initial product — apple juice — in 2003, Purity Organic then introduced a variety of juices, teas, coconut water, and blended "superjuices" made from fruits, roots, vegetables, and spices. Last December, Purity Organics purchased the Sweet Leaf iced-tea brand, which Nestlé had previously sold to Dunn's River Brands and private-equity firm Fireman Capital Partners in 2017.