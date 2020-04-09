Food & Drink

Photo courtesy of Homestead Restaurant

Thursday, April 9, 2020

Homestead Restaurant Debuts a New Sandwich Venture

The Humble Sandwich, now offering upgraded deli classics, will outlast the shelter-in-place.

By S. Rufus
Thu, Apr 9, 2020 at 4:00 AM

  • Photo courtesy of Homestead Restaurant

The owners of Oakland's Homestead Restaurant have just debuted a new business concept that is meant to outlast the Covid-19 crisis.

Currently operating at the restaurant's 4029 Piedmont Ave. space Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. via curbside pickup and Caviar or Doordash delivery, The Humble Sandwich comprises a selection of classic deli sandos made with the same high-quality ingredients for which the seven-year-old restaurant is revered.

The Humble Sandwich "is not a replacement for Homestead but a new venture that we are planning on continuing after the shelter-in-place is lifted," said co-owner Fred Sassen, who opened Homestead in 2013 with his wife and fellow chef Elizabeth Sassen. He had previously cooked at Farallon in San Francisco and Camino in Oakland; she had cooked at San Francisco's Waterbar and also at Farallon.

"We are not changing Homestead at all; it will reopen when appropriate and continue serving dinner as always," Sassen said.

Priced between $10 and $16, The Humble Sandwich's options include grilled ham and cheese with Black Forest ham, gruyere, and aioli; a grilled Cuban with smoked ham, chile-roasted pork shoulder, gruyere, mustard, aioli, and pickles; grilled herb-rubbed steak with horseradish crème fraîche and arugula; Italian cold cuts with coppa, salami, soppressata, lettuce, pickled chile, and provolone; roast turkey with avocado, sprouts, chile aioli, and aged cheddar; a vegetarian option with goat cheese, avocado, cucumber, lettuce, sprouts, and roasted pepper; and a kids' combo featuring cheddar and provolone grilled cheese with chips.

The Humble Sandwich's menu also includes mixed green salads, kettle chips, and chocolate-chip cookies.

