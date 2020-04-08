Off The Grid Gives Free Meals to Grocery-Store Workers

By S. Rufus
Wed, Apr 8, 2020 at 4:00 AM
Off the Grid
will stage a two-part free-meal giveaway today, April 8, from 12 noon to 1 p.m. at Nob Hill Foods Alameda and from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Pak 'N Save Emeryville.
It's part of the Grocery Employees Meal Fund, which OTG recently launched to help creators feed grocery-store employees and their family members throughout the Covd-19 crisis.
Grocery-store workers are on the front lines during these strange, scary days.
A full 100 percent of proceeds raised will support creators as they curate the free meals, and OTG will match the first $5,000 contributed to the fund.
Food-truck operators and chefs belonging to the OTG mobile-food-movement organization are making not just single-meal giveaways but multi-day assemblages containing five reheatable meals each. Today's East Bay giveaways include tasty elements from Bombzies BBQ and 333 Truck.
“Off the Grid is proud to continue supporting our Grocery workers on the frontlines,” said Off the Grid founder and CEO Matt Cohen.
“The ability to coordinate local food businesses with help from our community is really the essence of what OTG wants to be," Cohen said.
Bombzies specializes in Asian barbecue dishes, while 333 Truck brings together three disparate cusines — Mexican, Korean, and Indian fusion — under one mobile roof, by offering protein choices from each cuisine in taco, burrito, and rice-bowl styles.
Anyone can contribute to the fund, which can be accessed here
. A "Meal Plan" represents a $50 donation providing five meals to a grocery-store employee. Other-sized donations are also possible.
For today's giveaways, the truck will be parked in designated areas of the parking lots at Nob Hill Foods (2531 Blanding Ave.), then at Pak 'N Save (3889 San Pablo Ave.).
"We look forward to trying to make as large of an impact as we can through more of these types of campaigns in the future," Cohen said.
"We are very grateful for all of the donations, which allowed us to help provide meals to these workers."