click to enlarge bbq_platter_with_logo.jpg

Photo courtesy of Horn Barbecue

Friday, April 3, 2020

Matt Horn Will Stage Another Pop-Up Giveaway

The Oakland pitmaster will serve free lunches outside Horn Barbecue on April 4.

By S. Rufus
Fri, Apr 3, 2020 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF HORN BARBECUE
  • Photo courtesy of Horn Barbecue

Renowned Oakland pitmaster and chef Matt Horn is serving free meals tomorrow — Saturday, April 4 — to those most affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., or as long as supplies last, the meals will be given away in front of Horn Barbecue at 2534 Mandela Parkway.

This is the second popup giveaway that Horn has served. During the first one, on March 25, over 500 free to-go orders were served — inspiring Horn to keep up this practice.

The Horn Initiative is a philanthropic effort kindled by Horn's long-term commitment to helping those in need.

He has also established a Gofundme account to help him continue helping others.

"Our hearts are heavy, given the current circumstances of the COVID-19 virus and the impact it's had on the food and hospitality industries," reads the account's website.

"In an effort to support those affected most ... we will be hosting a series of cooks outside of our Oakland restaurant. Now is the time to step up and support those that have been affected by the current circumstances of this untimely pandemic, and we feel we have a responsibility to do what we can to support those in need. We are grateful for the help we can get to make these meals possible."

At last month's free giveaway, Horn and a team of volunteers placed servings of pulled pork and barbecued chicken in styrofoam containers on a table while wearing gloves and maintaining social-distancing measures.

