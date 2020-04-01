Berkeley Farms Is Closing

By S. Rufus
Hayward-based Berkeley Farms is about to close permanently — with 315 workers set to lose their jobs.
Its parent company, Dean Foods
, has just announced that although it had hoped to sell the 110-year-old dairy brand, this never came to pass and now the plant is set to close by the end of April.
Hailed as California's oldest continuous milk processor, Berkeley Farms provided Northern California stores with milk, cultured products, cream, butter, juice, and ice cream.
As reported by KTVU
, Dean Foods — whose other brands include Alta Dena, Dairy Pure, Meadow Gold, and more — is now seeking to sell the real estate on which the Berkeley Farms plant now stands.