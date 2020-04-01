Food & Drink

Archives | RSS

click to enlarge milk.jpg

Photo courtesy of Deam Foods

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Berkeley Farms Is Closing

The 110-year-old Hayward-based dairy brand will soon cease to exist.

By S. Rufus
Wed, Apr 1, 2020 at 4:00 AM

Email
Print
Hayward-based Berkeley Farms is about to close permanently — with 315 workers set to lose their jobs.

Its parent company, Dean Foods, has just announced that although it had hoped to sell the 110-year-old dairy brand, this never came to pass and now the plant is set to close by the end of April.

Hailed as California's oldest continuous milk processor, Berkeley Farms provided Northern California stores with milk, cultured products, cream, butter, juice, and ice cream.

As reported by KTVU, Dean Foods — whose other brands include Alta Dena, Dairy Pure, Meadow Gold, and more — is now seeking to sell the real estate on which the Berkeley Farms plant now stands.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Author Archives

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Mar 25, 2020
Mar 18, 2020
Mar 11, 2020

Mar 4, 2020
Feb 26, 2020
Feb 19, 2020
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2020

OTHER YEARS

© 2020 Telegraph Media    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation