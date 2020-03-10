Sobre Mesa Now Open in Uptown Oakland

Sobre Mesa, the highly anticipated cocktail bar from chef Nelson German of alaMar, opened its doors to the public last Thursday.

Describing itself as an Afro-Latino cocktail lounge, the cocktail menu and tapas menu draw inspiration from chef German's Dominican-American heritage, as well as Cuba, Puerto Rico, and more. The signature drink, the Sobre Mesa ($14), is made with light rum from Berkeley's Mosswood Distillers, Dominican rum, lime, grapefruit, and smoke, with the addition of housemade mamajuana — a Dominican drink made by soaking a blend of botanicals in rum. The menu also offers drinks for groups to share, as well as some nonalcoholic options.

On the tapas menu are small dishes like housemade Dominican salami with mustard greens, cilantro mayo-ketchup, katsu-style Fontina cheese, and milk bread, as well as patatas bravas with guava barbecue sauce. Medium-size plates include dishes like sweet plantains stuffed with olives, Impossible meat, and salsa criolla; bacalao fritters; empanadas stuffed with white cheddar and plantains; and pernil pork belly with mofongo, garlic mojo, and black bean puree. Larger plates include peri peri petite wings and mussel toast.

The hip, tropical-inspired space is divided into three separate areas, with a lounge at the front and bar stools available for walk-ins as well as a more formal dining area with tables available by reservation only. At the back is a private room reserved for groups of up to 12 for spirit tastings, complete with a personal bartender.

Sobre Mesa is open Wed., Thu., and Sun. from 4 p.m. to midnight and Fri. and Sat. from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. There's also a happy hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Check out SobreMesaOak.com for more info.

In other food news, the Flint's BBQ revival is scheduled to return May 16 with a pop-up from noon to 6 p.m. at 675 41st St. in Oakland. This time, the $40 ticket gets you a four-way combo with chicken, ribs, brisket, and beef links (one of Flint's most popular items back in the day), plus sides of mac 'n' cheese, baked beans, string beans, potato salad, bread, and a drink. Tickets went on sale on Eventbrite last Friday. The pop-up sold out quickly last time, so we suggest grabbing tickets ASAP if you're interested.