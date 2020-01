Cider lovers, mark your calendars for the first-ever Bay Area Cider Week, which takes place Jan. 26-Feb. 2. While Bay Area Cider Week events are taking place all over the Bay Area, some of its most exciting events are happening in the East Bay.

Many of the events pair cider with games to get you in the competitive spirit. On Jan. 26 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., Crooked City Cider is hosting the Cider Olympics, where contestants can enjoy unlimited pours of Eden Cider and play games like bobbing for apples. Crooked City will also be hosting a cider trivia night on Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. in conjunction with Two Rivers Cider, where participants can test their knowledge of all things cider. Meanwhile, Blindwood Cider is hosting a Mario Kart tournament on Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. over at Telegraph Beer Garden. A purchase of a pint of cider gets you a token to play Mario Kart on the big outdoor screen.

Other events focus on pairing cider with food. On Jan. 28 at 8:45 a.m., there'll be an East Bay Food & Cider Tour, where participants will taste food pairings and ciders and learn what goes into a great pairing. Stops include Crooked City Cider in Oakland, Tag & Jug Cider on Treasure Island, Far West Cider in Richmond, and Redfield Cider Bar & Bottle Shop in Oakland. Rosamunde Sausage Grill is serving a special brats and sausage pairing menu on Jan. 30 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m, and natural wine and cider shop Minimo will host a pairing with Oakland's Belcampo charcuterie on Jan. 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, other events are focused on cider education and industry pro meet-and-greets. For die-hard cider industry professionals, CiderCon is taking place at the Oakland Marriott City Center from Jan. 28 to Jan. 31. But even if you're not a cider industry professional, you can still enjoy some of the cider pro-led workshops like the Elements of Cider on Jan. 28 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., where you'll learn about different taste elements — sweet, tart, and tannic — and discover how the different elements interact and how to quantify them. You'll also get to meet cider makers at various events. Sláinte is hosting a meet-and-greet with Irish cider makers on Jan. 29 starting at 5 p.m., and you can meet women cider makers at Crooked City Cider on Jan. 29 at 5:30 p.m.

Just looking to taste cider? There are plenty of opportunities to do that, too. Some of the most intriguing ones include a tropical cider tasting at The Good Hop on Jan. 29 at 5:30 p.m., a tasting of English ciders from Oliver's Cider and Perry at Redfield Cider Bar & Bottle Shop on Jan. 30 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and a cider cocktail party at Crooked City Cider on Jan. 31 from 4 p.m. tp 8 p.m.

For full event listings and details, visit BayAreaCiderWeek.com.