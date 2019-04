Nowadays, there are seemingly endless ways to consume marijuana — vaping, dabbing, topicals, tinctures, even Epsom salts for a relaxing THC-infused bath.

But let's not overlook the growing number of ways to eat and drink cannabis. Looking to keep it local next time you consume cannabis? Here's a guide to just a few of the commercially produced edibles made in the East Bay. To find retailers that carry these products, visit the manufacturers' websites.

Chocolate from Défoncé

Oakland's Défoncé Chocolatier takes both chocolate and cannabis very seriously. Défoncé, which means "stoned" in French, sources its chocolate from Belgium and its sun-grown cannabis from California farms that don't use chemical pesticides. Its chocolatiers, who have years of experience, produce the cannabis chocolate in a 40,000-square-foot facility in Oakland — the largest cannabis confectionery facility in the world. The chocolatier has become known for its full-size chocolate bars, which contain 18 servings of 5 milligrams of THC each for a total of 90 milligrams of THC per bar. There are nine flavors, ranging from straightforward dark, milk, and white chocolate to more unusual options like matcha tea white chocolate and hazelnut dark chocolate.

This month, the chocolatier also announced new additions to its lineup. The company now offers single-serving squares containing 5 milligrams of THC each, as well as a new line of "bites" containing just 1 milligram of THC. Varieties of bites include dark chocolate blueberries, milk chocolate almonds, milk chocolate hazelnuts, and milk chocolate espresso beans. Defonce.com.

Kikoko Tea Sampler

Emeryville's Kikoko was founded by two middle-aged women, Amanda Jones and Jennifer Chapin. The women were inspired when one of their friends, who was battling cancer, turned to cannabis for relief, but didn't like smoking and found that edibles got her too high. Meanwhile, some of their other friends relied on pharmaceuticals for sleep, anxiety, pain, and mood issues, and found that cannabis was a healthier alternative. Jones and Chapin chose tea as a vehicle for cannabis, thanks to its history in the women's suffrage movement.

Kikoko's Taste of Tea box contains samples of four of cannabis teas. Tranquili-Tea is supposed to help with insomnia; Positivi-Tea with boosting mood; Sympa-Tea with pain relief; and Sensuali-Tea with sex. Each blend contains varying amounts of CBD and THC. Teas are organically grown, and all cannabis is sun-grown and sourced from Mendocino County.Kikoko.com.

New From Om Edibles

Om Edibles, a woman-run Berkeley company, is releasing a special pack of gummis just in time for 4/20. The special edition tropical fruit mélange pack includes strawberry hibiscus, key lime, mango, and guava. The pack contains 12 gummies, each containing 5 milligrams of THC and less than 2 milligrams of CBD.

Om Edibles' raw CBD cacao, which is sweetened with raw agave, has won plenty of best edible awards. Blend it with water or a milk of your choice for a CBD-infused hot chocolate, or try it with strawberries.

For those who prefer their cannabis on the savory side, there's even extra virgin olive oil infused with 200 milligrams of THC and 25 milligrams of CBD per bottle. Drizzle it on salad or use it to make elevated garlic bread. OmEdibles.com.

Dosies Miracle Mints

In creating Dosies, the first edible product from Oakland's Sublime Canna, the company brought on board experienced candymakers, including an executive from Ferrara Candy Company, which makes Lemonheads and Laffy Taffy. The orange-flavored candy coated mints, which come in a portable package, contain 2 milligrams of THC each, are ideal for microdosing on the go. SublimeCanna.com.