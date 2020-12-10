Thursday's Briefing: Warriors ordered to pay $45 million arena debt; Oakland task force has second thoughts about defunding the police
Half-inch of rain coming this weekend
By Steven Tavares
Thu, Dec 10, 2020 at 4:00 AM
Oakland Arena, formerly Oracle Arena, underwent at remodel in 1996 that was funded by a 30-year, $140 million bond.
News you don't want to miss for Dec. 10:
1. In Oakland, the push during last summer's budget talks for defunding the police yielded a task force to consider potentially sweeping reductions to the Oakland Police Department's budget. Now some members of a task force eyeing the cuts are having second thoughts
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. $$
2. The Golden State Warriors must pay the $45 million it owes in Oakland Arena debt after the California Supreme Court denied its appeal
, KTVU reports. The decision is a big winner for Oakland and Alameda County taxpayers. Oakland Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan went on Twitter to call the team's owners "deadbeat billionaires."
3. As much as 42,000 gallons of gasoline leaked from an underground pipe in Walnut Creek last month
, KPIX reports. The pipe may have been damaged by a tree root system.
4. The East Bay Regional Park District killed 18 cats, 12 of them at its Oakland park, because they posed a danger to some endangered birds
, ABC7 reports. The action appears to be a park district policy.
5. Questions about Sen. Dianne Feinstein's mental acuity are again being raised. Unnamed staffers describe Feinstein, 87, as unable to process information at times just after being presented with it
, The New Yorker
reports. Similar allegations were made during her 2018 re-election campaign.
6. Rain is expected this weekend for the first time in about a month
, the East Bay Times
reports. But don't expect much in the East Bay. The forecast expects, at most, a half-inch of precipitation. $$
7. Professional hockey has not been played on regular basis in Oakland since the mid-1970s, but that could change because of Santa Clara County's ban on sports events during the pandemic
, NBC Sports
reports. Oakland Arena is one possible landing spot for the San Jose Sharks to practice and play games at the start of the upcoming 2021 season.
