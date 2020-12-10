News

Archives | RSS

Thursday, December 10, 2020

Thursday's Briefing: Warriors ordered to pay $45 million arena debt; Oakland task force has second thoughts about defunding the police

Half-inch of rain coming this weekend

By Steven Tavares
Thu, Dec 10, 2020 at 4:00 AM

Email
Print
click to enlarge Oakland Arena, formerly Oracle Arena, underwent at remodel in 1996 that was funded by a 30-year, $140 million bond. - FILE PHOTO
  • File photo
  • Oakland Arena, formerly Oracle Arena, underwent at remodel in 1996 that was funded by a 30-year, $140 million bond.


News you don't want to miss for Dec. 10:

1. In Oakland, the push during last summer's budget talks for defunding the police yielded a task force to consider potentially sweeping reductions to the Oakland Police Department's budget. Now some members of a task force eyeing the cuts are having second thoughts, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. $$

2. The Golden State Warriors must pay the $45 million it owes in Oakland Arena debt after the California Supreme Court denied its appeal, KTVU reports. The decision is a big winner for Oakland and Alameda County taxpayers. Oakland Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan went on Twitter to call the team's owners "deadbeat billionaires."

3. As much as 42,000 gallons of gasoline leaked from an underground pipe in Walnut Creek last month, KPIX reports. The pipe may have been damaged by a tree root system.

4. The East Bay Regional Park District killed 18 cats, 12 of them at its Oakland park, because they posed a danger to some endangered birds, ABC7 reports. The action appears to be a park district policy.

5. Questions about Sen. Dianne Feinstein's mental acuity are again being raised. Unnamed staffers describe Feinstein, 87, as unable to process information at times just after being presented with it, The New Yorker reports. Similar allegations were made during her 2018 re-election campaign.

6. Rain is expected this weekend for the first time in about a month, the East Bay Times reports. But don't expect much in the East Bay. The forecast expects, at most, a half-inch of precipitation. $$

7. Professional hockey has not been played on regular basis in Oakland since the mid-1970s, but that could change because of Santa Clara County's ban on sports events during the pandemic, NBC Sports reports. Oakland Arena is one possible landing spot for the San Jose Sharks to practice and play games at the start of the upcoming 2021 season.

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Author Archives

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Dec 2, 2020
Nov 25, 2020
Nov 18, 2020

Nov 11, 2020
Nov 4, 2020
Oct 28, 2020
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2020

OTHER YEARS

© 2020 Telegraph Media    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation