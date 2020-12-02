News

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Wednesday's Briefing: Berkeley councilmember was accused of fostering hostile workplace, city paid settlement; OUSD submits reopening plan

Oakland unanimously passes natural gas ban in new buildings

By Steven Tavares
Wed, Dec 2, 2020 at 4:00 AM

Email
Print
click to enlarge Berkeley Councilmember Cheryl Davila was voted out of office last month. - FILE PHOTO
  • File photo
  • Berkeley Councilmember Cheryl Davila was voted out of office last month.


News you don't want to miss for Dec. 2:

1. The City of Berkeley paid a former legislative assistant $31,000 to settle a hostile workplace complaint against Councilmember Cheryl Davila, Berkeleyside reports. Last month, voters denied Davila a second term on the Berkeley City Council.

2. The youngest of Oakland students could be back in classrooms by Jan. 25, KTVU reports. Oakland Unified School District leaders provided a reopening plan to the Alameda County Public Health Department this week, but whether or not pre-school, first- and second-graders return to school is contingent on an agreement between the district and teachers union.

3. Newly constructed buildings in Oakland will be all-electric after the City Council unanimously voted Tuesday night to ban natural gas hook-ups , KRON reports. The legislation follows Berkeley's landmark ordinance last year. Oakland's ordinance does not cover existing buildings.

4. If Gov. Gavin Newsom decides to issue restrictive stay-at-home orders to battle a steep increase of covid-19 cases and hospitalizations, don't expect them to be a rigid as last March, the East Bay Times reports. A complete lockdown doesn't appear likely, but restrictions on the size of gatherings, indoor activities, and travel could be part of any new orders. $$

5. Sack's Coffee House in Berkeley is no more, SFGate reports. The College Avenue spot was a mainstay for studying Cal students for more than a decade.

6. Two members of the Golden State Warriors tested positive for covid-19 just as training camp for the upcoming season begins, ESPN reports. The identity of the players is not yet known.

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Author Archives

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Nov 25, 2020
Nov 18, 2020
Nov 11, 2020

Nov 4, 2020
Oct 28, 2020
Oct 21, 2020
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2020

OTHER YEARS

© 2020 Telegraph Media    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation