News

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Tuesday's Briefing: Oakland eyes ban on natural gas in new buildings; Lawsuit argues distance-learning impacts minorities, poor students

Shots fired on CHP officers in East Oakland

By Steven Tavares
Tue, Dec 1, 2020 at 4:00 AM

Email
Print
click to enlarge atlas-oakland-ca-building-photo.jpg


News you don't want to miss for Dec. 1:

1. The Oakland City Council will decide tonight whether to prohibit the use of natural gas in newly constructed buildings, KTVU reports. Last year, Berkeley was the first municipality in the country to approve such a ban and the act has been followed by a number of other cities in the state.

2. Minorities and poor students are unfairly impacted by distance-learning in California schools, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in Alameda County Superior Court, The New York Times reports. The suit was filed by 15 families of students from Oakland and Los Angeles and argues pre-existing inequalities in education have been exacerbated by distance-learning.

3. "Two California Highway Patrol officers were shot at but not injured early Tuesday morning in East Oakland," the East Bay Times reports. The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. around Lawlor Street and 98th Avenue. $$

4. California will earmark its initial allotment this month of 327,000 doses of the Pfizer's covid-19 vaccine to state health care workers, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. However, the state has 2.4 million health care workers. $$

5. Oakland native Keith Ismael, a member of the Washington Football Team, is featured in an NFL video series that honors Oscar Grant. The series of videos include other Africans-Americans who have been killed by law enforcement.

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Author Archives

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Nov 18, 2020
Nov 11, 2020
Nov 4, 2020

Oct 28, 2020
Oct 21, 2020
Oct 14, 2020
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2020

OTHER YEARS

© 2020 Telegraph Media    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation